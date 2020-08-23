The Starbucks on University Avenue will open its doors to the public Monday. The coffee shop is the first step in a two-part plan to renovate the space that once held campus-wide favorite Sheetz.
Dave Beaver, the senior associate vice president of Auxiliary and Business Services at WVU said the full-service Starbucks will provide students access to a new, open study space in the Sunnyside area.
“When Sheetz decided to leave last semester, it created a gap and also an opportunity, and that opportunity was to take this space–which is a beautiful space on kind of an under-served part of campus that didn’t have as many services as say by the Mountainlair–and turn it into something special,” Beaver told The DA in a phone interview.
The second part of the renovation will be an urban market named Market @ UPlace with groceries, fresh fruit and grab-n-go items.
“We’ve been on this program for the last couple of years really revitalizing the campus dining experience across the university,” he said, referencing the recent renovations of Hatfields, Jazzman's and Evansdale Cafe.
The department’s guiding principle has always been about enhancing the student experience, according to Beaver. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Starbucks and market could also help to disperse crowds of students from more common areas on the downtown campus like the Mountainlair.
“We do have popular locations and the more we can create other locations that students like to go to it really does help disperse some of the crowds,” he said.
There will be protocols in place in order to maintain social distancing practices in all WVU Dining locations, according to Whitley Warbel, marketing specialist with WVU Dining.
The following new safety procedures have been implemented:
- Before beginning their shift, all employees will receive temperature checks.
- A clean team will regularly sanitize tables, seats, counter tops and anything employees or students could have touched.
- Food stations that were self-serve are now served by an employee.
- Plexiglass was installed to separate tables, registers and counter-tops.
- Directional signage on the floor shows the line formation and spaces customers six feet apart.
- Dining halls will close 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on the weekends 3:30p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a deep clean in between the hot spot periods.
Regular cleaning protocols such as rotating silverware every 30 minutes and deep sanitizing it will still be followed in addition to the new ones.