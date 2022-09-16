West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a press conference Friday he has signed the state's near-total abortion ban into law.

"It's done," Justice said in the conference.

The bill passed with an overwhelming majority in the West Virginia Legislature on Tuesday.

Some of the bill's exceptions include cases of rape or incest and require victims to report incidents to law enforcement before qualifying for exemption. Eligible victims may terminate their pregnancy before eight weeks, or 14 weeks for minors.

WV Legislature passes near-total ban on abortion West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday banning abortion with narrow exceptions in the…

Medical professionals who perform abortions under the ban could risk their medical licenses but will not face criminal charges. Moreover, any person receiving an illegal abortion will also avoid punishment, particularly in cases of medical emergencies.

In light of the bill's passing, Dr. Clay Marsh, dean of WVU Health Sciences, told students in an email Friday that the University's "commitment remains unchanged to make sure that the best care and resources are available."

"Many of you are following West Virginia House Bill 302, which addresses reproductive health and was approved by the state Legislature and has been signed into law by the Governor," Marsh said. "You may come to the conversation with varied positions and complex views on abortion. This is a polarizing topic that can feel difficult to discuss and address with family, friends and co-workers."

Marsh added the University will "continue to support and advocate for the provision of safe care for all pregnant patients in accordance with all applicable laws."