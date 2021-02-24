The West Virginia state legislature has been in session since Feb. 10 and, in the weeks since, hundreds of bills have been proposed across the two chambers.
Potential legislation ranges from financial issues, like abolishing the state’s personal income tax, to judicial issues, as well as many other areas.
There are also a handful of pieces of legislation that, if passed, would have a direct impact on the lives of college students.
Below, we outline various pieces of legislation that have been introduced, and what they would mean for the state and for the West Virginia University community.
Abolishment of the personal income tax
Introduced by Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, HB 2211 aims to abolish the state’s personal income tax.
Such a move is on the top of the list of Republican lawmakers for this session, with Gov. Jim Justice speaking about the issue during the State of the State earlier this month.
Such a move would eliminate $2.1 billion from the state budget, potentially resulting in cuts to other areas of the budget as well as adjustments to other taxes.
“I think what we're going to have to do that's going to hit the everyday man is we're going to have to raise sales taxes by one and a half percent if we're going to eliminate our income tax,” Justice said. “We need to look at putting an additional tax on cigarettes and soda and trying to make us healthier and better, and that could be a source of revenue for us. We need to absolutely bring into taxation our professional services as well."
“And then you need to have a wealth tax, a tax on those that are very, very, well to do, that can pay just a little bit extra. And then you need to make some cuts. The cuts need to be, in my opinion, very miniscule. You do not need to cut to the bone, but you do need to make some cuts. By miniscule I mean very miniscule. $25 million of cuts will get you there.”
McGeehan’s legislation, which is three pages long, outlines that the income tax would not be imposed for tax years beginning after Dec. 31 of this year.
Campus carry
A hot topic of debate back during the 2019 legislative session, campus carry is back on the table.
Introduced by Sen. Mark R. Maynard, R-Wayne, SB 246 would allow for licensed employees, staff and students of public universities to carry concealed weapons on campus property.
Currently, if an unauthorized individual brings a firearm on to University property, the University possesses the authority to ask them to leave. If the person does not do so, they are guilty of criminal trespass.
The University came out vehemently against the legislation when it was initially introduced two years ago, and WVU President E. Gordon Gee is standing firm against the idea.
“I'm absolutely opposed to it, period,” Gee told The Daily Athenaeum earlier this month. “I think that it's a bad idea. I think it's something that hopefully will not be enacted. I believe that we should all rally to make certain that we as a university community say, we do not want to have guns on our campus, period.”
If signed into law in its current 46-page form, the legislation would not strip state universities of all say regarding the issue. Schools would still be able to limit possession at events with more than 1,000 spectators and daycare facilities on campus, as well as other limited areas on campus.
Additionally, institutions of higher education would be required to provide secure locations to store firearms within on-campus residence halls.
Earlier alcohol sales on Sundays
It’s unquestionable that WVU has developed a reputation in regard to its party culture, and a bill sponsored by Del. Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, would allow students to pregame a bit earlier.
HB 2056, introduced on the first day of the session, aims to move ahead the time that beer and wine sales can begin on Sundays. The legislation hopes to move the start time to 10 a.m. — three hours earlier than the current time.
The bill has been co-sponsored by Del. Steve Westfall, R-Jackson.
Tax credits for graduates
A handful of bills have been introduced proposing tax credits for college graduates, encouraging them to remain in the state of West Virginia.
First, two separate pieces of legislation called the “College Graduate Tax Credit” have been introduced, one by Democrats and one by Republicans.
The Republican bill, introduced by Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, would provide a personal tax credit equal to the amount of interest paid by qualifying graduates in regard to student loans. It is open only to resident taxpayers, and graduates who have defaulted on their student loans are ineligible.
The Democratic bill, introduced by House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, is similar to the Republican bill, but it would provide a greater credit — equal to the principal and interest paid. It does not specify residency requirements, and does not include the note regarding those who have defaulted on student loans.
In both pieces of legislation, “only qualified student loans used to obtain a baccalaureate degree, a graduate degree, or a professional degree from a qualified institution of higher learning are eligible for the credit.” The credit would be applied in the year of graduation, as well as the following nine years.
Additionally, the “Stay in State” tax credit has been introduced in both chambers of legislature by Democratic lawmakers.
Featured as SB 117 in the Senate and HB 2547 in the House of Delegates, the bill would allow for a credit to go against the personal income tax for qualifying “individuals that remain in West Virginia following graduation from an accredited West Virginia community college, college or university.”
Other proposed tax credits include credits for qualifying new teachers who work in the state for five years following graduation (HB 2623), credits for qualifying in-state graduates with degrees in specific areas (HB 2637) and credits for qualifying residents with student loan debt from ages 18-40 (HB 2641).
Directing funds to higher education
During the State of the State earlier this month, Justice touted the state’s budget surplus for the past year. Legislation introduced by Democratic lawmakers hopes to use some of those extra funds.
While Democratic lawmakers hope to use the money burning a hole in the state’s pocket, Justice said that he didn’t want to use the overflow at all.
“Now what's happened is you have a surplus of cash that is extraordinary, and we continue to grow it. I would not spend it,” Justice said. “I would set it into a bucket, a rainy day fund bucket, for the elimination of our income tax, for any shortfalls in the elimination of our income tax.”
Introduced by Skaff, Rowe and Del. Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, HB 2624 proposes an addition to the state’s budgeting laws that would redirect “a percentage of any surplus to state institutions of higher education to restore their state allocation funding levels.”
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, the potential abolishment of the personal income tax could result in a 30% cut to higher education institutions across the state, totaling an estimated $88.1 million.
The last day to introduce bills in the House is March 16, and the last day to introduce bills in the Senate is March 22. The 2021 legislative session runs through April 10.