Keeley Wildman, a graduate student in social work at WVU, was one of dozens who traveled to Charleston last Tuesday to protest the proposed abortion ban still being debated among lawmakers.

Protesters were permitted inside the chamber to observe the debate, but after attendees became vocal, the gallery was cleared. They were then forced to listen from outside the doors.

“It was intense. It was emotional,” Wildman said.

After hours of back-and-forth debate, the Senate passed the bill, prompting women outside the chambers to scream and cry as their right to health care was stripped away.

“Right after the Senate passed the bill, I mean, young women were falling to their knees, sobbing. I was sobbing, hugging people around me, you know, it was very, very emotional,” Wildman said.

West Virginia lawmakers passed a near-total abortion ban last week with narrow exceptions for medical professionals and victims of rape or incest. Three days later, Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 302 into law.

The bill was first introduced in July but failed to pass in both chambers because they could not agree upon protections for medical professionals.

Now, the bill protects licensed physicians from incurring some criminal penalties through performing an unlawful abortion, though their medical licenses could still be revoked.

Wildman attended the first special session in July, where she would excuse herself from the gallery when she felt like she was going to cry or be disruptive.

She said she wanted to be more vocal during both sessions, but she was afraid that she could lose her GA position if arrested, meaning she could no longer afford school.

The Daily Athenaeum spoke to several WVU students about how this ban may affect them.

Wildman said the bill’s unclear language was one of her biggest concerns about the ban, adding that many of the exceptions are not defined specifically enough.

“It’s funny that, Jim Justice, the reason he called the special session was to clarify and modernize the existing abortion laws, essentially, because it didn’t clarify anything. We don’t necessarily know what it means until we start seeing it in practice and until we start seeing the repercussions of it,” Wildman said.

Currently, the only exceptions to the ban are for victims of rape and incest, as long as they report their incidents to law inforcement within 48 hours. It is still unclear whether pregnant people seeking abortion care out of state will be punished or prosecuted.

The House’s resolution published after the bill’s passing reads, “Further resolved, that the criminalization of abortion must be only the beginning of West Virginia’s post-Roe initiatives,” leaving it uncertain what other reproductive rights may be debated on the House floor.

“It’s just a matter of like how far will they take this thing? How far will they go? What sort of future legislation will be passed in terms of contraception,” Wildman said.

Another casualty of the bill was the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, the state’s only abortion clinic, which can no longer provide this service. Still, abortion is not the only service they offer.

Mahaley Hughes, a senior at WVU, was a patient of the Women’s Health Center for six years and stopped going just a few months ago. She utilized the clinic for affordable annual check-ups and to explore birth control options.

Hughes recounted her last time at the Women’s Health Center, saying that she had to be escorted with an umbrella shielding her face through protestors shouting slurs.

“It was really intense being told, ‘Don’t abort your baby’ and ‘You’re a terrible human being for supporting this organization,’” Hughes said.

Hughes began using the clinic in high school because it was affordable and close to her house. Once she turned 21, she decided to see a gynecologist outside of the center, as it was more convenient.

“At my age, I decided just to go ahead and find somewhere else, and then on top of that, going into protestors is really rough. I had to sneak out the back doors, really rough, because I had to start doing that as well to protect myself,” Hughes said. “And that kind of messed with me a little bit.”

According to Stacker, 21% of West Virginia residents live in maternal health care deserts, meaning they have little to no access to maternity health care.

“Doctors are expensive. Health care is expensive. It’s just that’s the key here,” Hughes said, adding that the Women’s Health Center’s affordability was essential for her as a college student.

This year, all contributions to the clinic came from the state of West Virginia according to the Secretary of State website.

Hughes said she fears the Women’s Health Center will lose contributions from the state, regardless of whether they offer abortion care, as many anti-abortion protestors hold a negative connotation of the entire organization.

“I have a kid, and I’m about to go abort it. That’s all they think in their brain, and that is not at all what’s happening. I was going to take care of myself and make sure I didn’t have cancer. It’s wild,” Hughes said.

There has been little response from the University thus far regarding the new ban. However, Students for Reproductive Justice, a WVU student organization, has been working to compile resources and educational materials for affected students regarding their rights.

The organization began meeting in person for the first time in two years this semester, opening doors to more projects and discussions in the future.

Jenna Sergent, vice president of SFRJ and senior social work student, said the recent ban has made her question whether she would remain in the state post-graduation.

“I’ve lived here [West Virginia] almost all my life. I have families. I have communities here. And I grew up wanting to go into the social work program because I wanted to help improve the conditions of the state,” Sergent said. “ And now, I don’t know if I can do that because I’m scared that I won’t have access to what I need. And I won’t be able to help the people who have that same need.”

Olivia Dowler HB 302 leaves blood on the hands of all who voted in favor of its passage. Abortion is healthcare, and healthcare is a human right - Olivia Dowler

Sergent is afraid that the legislation will also prompt many young people who are prospective voters and activists to leave the state, allowing those in office to remain in power.

“The population of West Virginia will continue to decrease. Young people will continue to leave the state. Medical professionals, especially OB/GYNs, will leave instead of risking the loss of their license,” Olivia Dowler, junior student and president of WVU's Students for Reproductive Justice, said in an email.

Both Dowler and Sergent expressed concern for the state’s foster care system. Dowler cited a 71% increase in the foster care system in West Virginia over the last decade, predicting the rate to rise as the ban solidifies.

Additionally, Sergent emphasized the importance of registering to vote, adding that SFRJ is developing resources to educate students about absentee ballots and voter resources.

“HB 302 leaves blood on the hands of all who voted in favor of its passage. Abortion is healthcare, and healthcare is a human right. We won’t go back. We won’t allow the coming generations to have fewer rights than the previous,” Dowler said. “This fight is not over.”