With just under a month until Election Day, voters in West Virginia appear to be leaning toward a second term of incumbent Gov. Jim Justice, but the air is still foggy.
According to the MetroNews West Virginia Poll last week, Justice led the race by a 19-point margin. Justice, a Republican, polled at 53% while Ben Salango, the Democratic nominee, polled at 34%. Erika Kolenich and Daniel Lutz, the Libertarian and Mountain Party nominees, polled at a distant 5% and 2%, respectively.
The poll, released on Oct. 9, was conducted by Research America from Oct. 1-6, and sampled 450 of the state’s likely voters.
In a phone interview with the Daily Athenaeum on Oct. 12, Salango conveyed optimism about the overall polling, but expressed concerns with the West Virginia Poll.
“There were three polls that were released last week,” Salango said. “Two of them show us within striking distance, and the MetroNews poll was an outlier. We believe, based upon some internal polling as well as the public polls that were released last week, that it’s much closer.”
Salango saw his most narrow deficit in a poll released earlier this month — 6%. Conducted by Strategies Unlimited and West Virginia First, an independent committee, the poll saw Justice poll at 46% compared to Salango’s 40%. The poll, conducted from Sept. 26-30, consisted of 600 likely voters in West Virginia.
Salango cited the West Virginia Poll’s low sampled population as a factor for the results.
“It’s not consistent with any other polling that we’ve seen,” Salango said. “They didn’t sample very many people. The West Virginia First poll, for instance — the one that shows us down six points — that was 600 live calls. MetroNews only sampled around 400 to 450. There are other polls that sampled a lot more people than the MetroNews poll did.”
In an updated version of the West Virginia Poll, which was released on Oct. 12 and focused mostly on approval ratings, 37% of the 450 likely voters polled said they were “not sure” of Salango’s job performance, compared to 33% approval and 30% disapproval.
Salango, who has served as a Kanawha County Commissioner since 2017, has struggled to build statewide name recognition since launching his campaign last October, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re getting out everyday and spreading our message and building statewide name recognition,” Salango said. “Obviously I’m not a career politician, and so I don’t have statewide name recognition built in. But, the more we get out and the more we advertise, I think that will definitely help.”
For Justice, the Oct. 12 poll saw his approval rating rise to 54% — a 12-point growth from 2019.
As a Democrat, Justice won election to his first term as Governor of West Virginia in 2016, defeating Republican and then-Senate President Bill Cole by just under seven points.
A request for comment sent to a Committee to Re-Elect Jim Justice spokesperson on Oct. 12 went unanswered.
Early voting in West Virginia runs from Oct. 21-31. On Election Day, which is Nov. 3, polls in the state will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.