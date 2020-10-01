As West Virginians are thinking about how to fill out their ballots on Election Day, Mac Warner, the state's incumbent Secretary of State and Republican nominee in next month's election, visited the Daily Athenaeum newsroom on Sept. 21 to discuss his first term in office and why he thinks he deserves a second.
Portions of the following interview have been edited for length and clarity.
Daily Athenaeum: In 2016, you won the election by less than two percentage points. This year, both main candidates have previous experience in the job. Has that affected how you’ve approached the campaign?
Mac Warner: I’m just doing the job. The best way I can campaign is to do the job of Secretary of State. People are noticing, and we’re getting an awful lot accomplished and continuing to work with the clerks — that was kind of key. Prior to my running for office, the [county] clerks were coming to me with issues and problems that they were having with the [then-]current Secretary of State. My experience from before, working with the Army, was one of listening to the people who you work with. You report up the chain of command; that constant communication has proven very beneficial to me. After being in office, that communication with the clerks has continued.
Whoever the opponent is hasn’t been a major factor in how I’m campaigning.
D.A.: But how do you differentiate yourself against an opponent like Natalie Tennant, who has experience, for an elected office that, on paper, may not seem to be overly partisan?
M.W.: While she had the office, she wasn’t focused on the office. She ran for Governor, she ran for reelection, she ran for U.S. Senate — she was always running for something. She was out campaigning quite a bit of her tenure.
I like the job; I just enjoy the job of Secretary of State. There’s an awful lot to it — there’s the elections component, there’s the business component to it and then there’s the secretary part where you’re actually taking bills and stuff that the Governor has signed, and basically I act as a notary and it’s when we sign it [and] put it in the state register, that’s when things actually become law. All that’s fascinating to me. I have a legal background, and I have a general counsel who does the legal work that I’m always supervising. I enjoy the job, so I haven’t been out running for other things.
The distinction is the focus that the office was in great need of cleaning up — both physically as well as the organization itself. We have accomplished that cleanup. When you walk through the office, it looks clean, it looks professional. There aren’t boxes and papers and everything strewn everywhere, which is what I found when I walked into the office. That was, I think, symptomatic of the mindset of the previous administration. It was cluttered, it was disorganized and a lot of the technology hadn’t been brought up to date the way it should have been, so we have done that. We’ve done it with campaign finance reform, we’ve done it with the electronic registration licensing system. We’ve transformed the business one-stop; we made that so it’s actually functional, it’s working. Elections security, cybersecurity has been increased dramatically over what it was before.
You’ll hear her complain about not having started automatic voter registration. That’s a talking point for her, it’s a reality for us. When it turns on, we want it to work properly. She was ready to flip it on for a talking point to say that we have A.V.R. — it was like a feather in her cap, that we were the third state to vote for it. But if it doesn’t work properly, what California found is 23,000 people were disenfranchised because their addresses didn’t line up with their names. The database that the DMV had didn’t connect properly with the Secretary of State’s office, so there were problems there. In the state of Illinois, they were registering non-citizens. We don't want that to happen here. The database that we were working off of was extremely old. The database that the DMV was using was 2002 vintage. When you have that kind of old technology, you can expect problems to happen. That’s what we would have had had we turned the system on simply for a talking point to say we have A.V.R.
We’re putting those things into place properly at the outset, and the same sort of thing goes with the online portal for the business one-stop. There are several components to this. We actually have just won a national award with State Scoop recognizing what we’ve done for the portal. However, I make the analogy to, say, a football team or a baseball team. If you’re told “Let’s get a team built,” you can go and build the stadium, you can get the administration. You can actually even start to try to recruit players. But if the players don’t show up on the field, what sort of team do you have?
We have the organization in place right now for the business one-stop, but the tax department — there’s an awful lot of money that flows through the tax department. They have their own protocols, if you will. Workforce and labor, those are like players on the team. I can’t force them to come play on the team. If they have a contract that says “we’re going to work with this specific vendor or program for another three years until the contract ends,” I’ve got to wait until that ends, until they voluntarily come on board with us.
We built the stadium, we’ve got the administration in place. Only the governor or the legislature can force them to do something. I’m the administrator for this portal and, again, that’s what the State Scoop national recognition is. We’ve got the tools in place, now what we need to do is have those administrations — tax, workforce, labor — voluntarily come on board and start working with us.
It’s a long way of explaining that you don’t just do things for the talking point or to score political points. You do things properly so that when it turns on, the people have a service that actually works properly, doesn’t register non-citizens, doesn’t break down getting the wrong data aligned with the wrong names, and so forth.
DA: Has the coronavirus pandemic affected your outlook on the role and responsibilities of Secretary of State?
M.W.: It has, and I would go back a little bit to the technology. Because we had already started the advancement of technology, it was an easy thing for us to switch and allow people to start working from home yet continue to get the job done. We haven’t slowed down in the Secretary of State’s office. We are allowing about two-thirds of the workforce to work from home during the pandemic, but the business continues as usual.
Does it affect us? Yes, it affects us, but it hasn’t affected the work product, the outflow from the office. We’ve continued to march without any significant delays at all.
DA: Has it affected how you view your agenda moving forward?
M.W.: Not really. What it does is it reinforces the decisions that we’ve already made to upgrade technology, to improve the workflow of the office. We focus on — whether it’s one business customer, one voter, one candidate at a time — we focus on customer service. S.O.S., oftentimes people think of it meaning Secretary of State. Inside our office, S.O.S. means “See It, Own It, Solve It.” My people understand that, if they see a problem, it’s incumbent upon them to own it, to take it and say “Now I’m going to solve it.” They know that I’ve got their back if they take the steps necessary to fix that problem for that voter, for that business person.
By way of example, we came in with an expedited service fee. This business one-stop — first in the nation that had four state agencies under one roof — the way to pay for that was to charge a fee to the people who wanted to expedite, move their business application to the front of the line. You can pay $500 and have your work done in one hour, move between the Secretary of State, workforce, labor, tax — we will expedite that. It’s $250 for two-hour service, or $25 for 24-hour service. Otherwise, your paperwork just goes in the stack and it may take three, four, five days for it to happen. But people are willing to pay for that service. It’s like running government like you would run a business: you provide a service and people pay you for that service. Those fees are what is allowing us to pay the rent on the building, to pay for those employees and so on. We’re doing all this without increasing the costs to the taxpayer. We’re providing additional services for our customers.
That’s been our focus — see it, own it, solve it. People wanted to be able to come in, and we actually had a number of people come in at 4:30 on a Friday afternoon and they still get that one-hour service. Our people will stay however long it takes to provide that service, and they enjoy it. Even though it’s overtime or it’s past hours or so forth, they know that that’s our motto — we live by it. They get the recognition for it when they later get the thank you note: “We appreciated the tremendous service that your office provided to us to get our business open.”
DA: As of the most recent West Virginia voter participation data, there are more than 1.2 million registered voters in the state. However, in 2018’s general election, the state had a voter turnout of just under 48%. This election season is different from 2018 due to the gubernatorial and presidential races being on the ballot, but how do you encourage voters to participate in a year like this one?
M.W.: West Virginia has more ways to vote than any other state. We have increased it and allowed everybody to vote absentee if they have a COVID-19 concern, so everybody is eligible to vote absentee. We have early voting — the 10 days of early voting — and then you have the Election Day. Now, that’s normal; most states have that. What we offer is also electronic voting for those who have been disenfranchised, such as our military, our overseas citizens, our citizens with physical disabilities who can’t get to the polls. West Virginia leads the nation with allowing people to vote electronically, right there from your phone. It’s a very simple process. We’ve run several pilot programs that have been successful. The legislature liked it enough that they now extended it to voters with disability.
I think this is something that’s going to catch on around the United States. I think once people with disabilities see it, that West Virginia is offering it, it’s going to be “Why can’t we have it?” and so I think you’re going to see more of that. In fact, South Carolina has just adopted what we did with our military and overseas voters. Some other states are looking at it — some counties in Utah and Oregon. The city of Denver did it during one of their municipal elections. It’s getting more and more attention as time goes on.
We’re encouraging people to pick the way that they want to vote, and then once you make that decision — if you want to vote absentee, go ahead and decide now and put in that application, get your ballot and vote it so you’re not worried about the mail at the last minute. That’s how we’re encouraging everybody to participate. In the elections division, their motto is “Easy to vote, Hard to cheat.” We’ve made it as easy as possible for people to vote, and at the same time, we’re making it hard to cheat. We’ve got an anti-fraud taskforce in place with the U.S. attorney, FBI, state police, West Virginia attorney general’s office, and we even brought in the post office’s inspector general. We had a case over in Pendleton County where the postal clerk altered some applications, and he now has a federal conviction for it.
There’s kind of a carrot and stick there. The carrot is make it easy for people to vote, but if somebody’s going to mess with the election system, we’re going to go after them and prevent that. That’s how we’re encouraging people to vote.
D.A. Do you think President Donald Trump’s claims or issues with by mail voting are justified?
M.W.: What I think he’s brought attention to is the opportunities for fraud to occur. When you increase your absentee voting, just as we saw in Pendleton County — if there hadn’t been that opportunity, that postal clerk would’ve never changed it. We went from about 7,000 voters a year voting absentee to 224,000 people in this last primary. That’s an awful lot of people going back and forth between the vendor to the clerks to the voters and back to the clerks and so forth. That’s part of the reason why we went with the electronic portal for an application for this general election, it reduces some of those human touches, which is [an] opportunity for error. It’s also an opportunity for fraud.
Anytime you can leverage technology and use it to reduce the opportunities for irregularities to occur — and by way of example, it’s not just always fraud. We had over 1,000 overvotes in one county alone in West Virginia. An overvote is where you’re allowed to vote for two — say a House of Delegates race. If you’re sitting at home with an absentee ballot on your kitchen table and you see this one and this one and you see “Oh I know him, too” and you vote for him, that’s three votes. Now, none of those votes count because you’re only allowed to vote for two. That happened over a thousand times in one county. Think of the opportunities for fraud to occur. What if another ballot came, say, to your home, but you’re here at school, but the ballot’s at home? What if a parent or brother or sister or somebody decided they were going to vote for you? That’s an opportunity for fraud that, if you were voting in person, wouldn’t present itself. You go to a polling place, you have to show an ID. It’s very difficult for somebody else to come in and impersonate you whereas, back at home, it’s not so difficult.
That is what I think President Trump has brought attention to. “Vote by mail” is different than “vote using the mail.” Vote by mail is where you send ballots out to everybody. Here in West Virginia, during our primary, when we only had 450,000 people vote, that would have meant there would’ve been, of the 1.2 million, you would’ve had another 600,000-700,000 ballots sitting out there. Think of the opportunities for fraud.
That’s what the President is raving about. I think we have sufficient checks and balances in place that the current system is the best way to go, and that is where a voter has to request an absentee ballot so that the clerk knows that there is a live person on the end of that. They’ve just provided the address that they want that ballot sent to. The clerk tracks that ballot as it goes out [and] they track that ballot when it comes back in.
I’m confident in the system that West Virginia has, I’m not so confident in the system that these vote-by-mail states have. That’s why I’m not a proponent of vote-by-mail. I’ve always encouraged people to vote in person if they can, but if you have a legitimate concern such as COVID-19, then you have that opportunity to vote, but you have to follow the process of requesting a ballot.