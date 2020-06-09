Activist Paula Jean Swearengin and incumbent Shelley Moore Capito have won Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican primary elections for U.S. Senator from West Virginia.

Capito earned a landslide victory in the Republican primary, earning 84% of the vote compared to 9% for Allen Whitt and 7% for Larry Butcher with 95% of precincts reporting, according to WV MetroNews.

Capito was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and is currently seeking her second term.

With 38% of the vote, Swearengin narrowly defeated former West Virginia Sen. Richard Ojeda (33%) and attorney Richie Robb (29%) in the Democratic primary, according to WV MetroNews. The numbers came with 98% of precincts reporting.

Swearengin was announced the winner of the primary at 11:29 p.m. by the Associated Press.

Previously, Swearengin ran to unseat Joe Manchin in the 2018 U.S. Senate election, ultimately losing in the primary.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3.

