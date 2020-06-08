West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference on June 5, 2020.

 via Office of the Governor

President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a tweet posted on Sunday.

Justice was one of many around the country to receive an endorsement from the President on Sunday as Trump went on a run of supporting candidates in races around the country.

West Virginia's primary election will be held on Tuesday. Justice is seeking his second term as governor of the state that elected him in 2016.

Justice will face off in the Republican primary with a field that includes retired former state Delegate Mike Folk and former state Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher. The entire list of candidates can be viewed on the West Virginia Secretary of State's website.

In addition, Trump tweeted endorsements for incumbent U.S. House representatives Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, who represent West Virginia's second and third districts, respectively.