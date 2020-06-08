President Donald Trump endorsed incumbent West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a tweet posted on Sunday.
Unlike Senator Manchin, Big Jim Justice was very loyal to your favorite President during Pelosi’s Impeachment Scam. Big Jim is doing a tremendous job for West Virginia. Vote for Big Jim! #MAGA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020
Justice was one of many around the country to receive an endorsement from the President on Sunday as Trump went on a run of supporting candidates in races around the country.
West Virginia's primary election will be held on Tuesday. Justice is seeking his second term as governor of the state that elected him in 2016.
Justice will face off in the Republican primary with a field that includes retired former state Delegate Mike Folk and former state Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher. The entire list of candidates can be viewed on the West Virginia Secretary of State's website.
In addition, Trump tweeted endorsements for incumbent U.S. House representatives Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, who represent West Virginia's second and third districts, respectively.
Congressman Alex Mooney (@MooneyforWV) is a champion for West Virginia! He is strong on Life and the Second Amendment, and he works hard for our incredible Veterans and Coal Miners. Alex has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #WV02 https://t.co/3s4CClkcfK— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020
Congresswoman Carol Miller (@CarolMillerWV) is a tremendous advocate for the people of West Virginia! She fights for our Coal Miners, the Second Amendment and for Lower Taxes. Carol has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #WV03 https://t.co/hAHBNr4fh0— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020