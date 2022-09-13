West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill Tuesday banning abortion with narrow exceptions in the state with an overwhelming majority in both the House and Senate.
Before the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, West Virginia prohibited abortion after 20 weeks with only one abortion clinic in the entire state offering the service.
Now, the state is the second to pass legislation further restricting reproductive rights since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June.
Some of the exceptions passed include cases of rape or incest, requiring victims to report incidents to law enforcement before qualifying for exemption. Eligible victims may terminate their pregnancy before eight weeks, or 14 weeks for minors.
Additionally, medical professionals who perform abortions under the ban could risk their medical licenses but will not face criminal charges. Any person receiving an illegal abortion will also avoid punishment, particularly in cases of medical emergencies.
Morgantown delegates were among several lawmakers who spoke out in opposition to the ban.
“What gives each of us the right to remove the freedom from anyone,” asked Delegate Danielle Walker. “Why do we get to cherry pick what is important in regard to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”
“West Virginians, are mountaineers always free?”
Delegate Evan Hansen read excerpts from Roe v. Wade to the House Chamber during the debate, saying that the text acknowledges how sensitive the topic can be and that it is not up to politicians to determine when life begins.
“This is a government mandate that interferes with private, life-saving medical decisions, and it gives politicians control over a person’s body, over their family and over their future. And we should be protecting personal freedoms, not taking away access to healthcare.”
Much of the debate surrounding the bill addressed whether doctors should face criminal penalties for performing illegal abortions.
Sen. Tom Takubo, who is a licensed physician in the state, said he believes the exception for licensed physicians will ease the fear that they could be prosecuted for performing life-saving abortions.
Any exempted abortion will also be restricted to state hospitals forcing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia — formerly the state’s only abortion clinic — to stop offering the service.
“They do more than perform abortions,” delegate Mike Pushkin said, adding that this legislation could shut the clinic down.
Frustrated viewers in the gallery were completely removed from the chamber after they began yelling “our lives matter” during the debate as Delegate Margitta Mazzocchi argued that the ban would “save babies.”
Passage of the ban was attempted in late July during a special session; however, it failed to pass as legislators struggled to reach an agreement about exemptions and criminal punishments for doctors.
Now, after passing the House and Senate, the bill will move to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk. His signing of the bill will solidify the near-total abortion ban in West Virginia.