State lawmakers may soon reconsider legislation that would allow people with concealed carry permits to carry guns on Capitol grounds, according to comments made by University administrators at a Faculty Senate meeting Monday.
President E. Gordon Gee said though the topic of campus carry — allowing people to carry firearms on university campuses — is unlikely to come up during this West Virginia legislative session, he will continue to prioritize campus safety.
“Campus carry has been an issue in past sessions, but we do not — I'm knocking on wood — expect it to come up this year,” Gee said. “If it does, however, we are prepared to advocate for keeping our campuses safe and loose.”
Rob Alsop, the vice president for Strategic Initiatives, said that University administrators will receive updates on the progress of the potential proposal.
“We have heard that the legislature may consider legislation or there'll be a push to allow guns at the state Capitol — for those who have a concealed carry permit,” Alsop said in the meeting. “We'll see whether that has enough momentum to pass.”
He emphasized that there are no rumors of a proposal allowing the carrying of firearms on campus yet, but he and other administrators will know more in the coming weeks.
Alsop also told the Faculty Senate that he and other administrators are likely to see “more than a couple” delegates and senators attempt to push for guns to be allowed on campus at WVU if concealed carry is allowed at the Capitol.
Gee has expressed strong opposition to guns on campus as recently as March of last year — when a bill that would permit campus carry on state-run colleges made its way through the legislature.
“Providing a safe learning environment for students is the supreme responsibility of any university,” Gee said in a letter to legislators last March. “For that reason, West Virginia University opposes these pieces of legislation, which in varying forms would allow individuals licensed to carry concealed weapons to carry them on college and university campuses.”
In 2019, a similar bill permitting campus carry was voted down in the Senate by a narrow margin.
Utah and Colorado are the only two states that permit individuals to bring firearms onto state-run campuses. Ten additional states have laws mandating concealed carrying at schools under certain circumstances.
College faculty and students across West Virginia have historically been against campus carry. Along with President Gee, the presidents from Marshall University and Concord University spoke out against it.