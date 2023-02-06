Students who want to vote online in the 2023 Student Government Association election can now request an absentee ballot.
Requests can be made on WVUEngage through March 5. Voting will take place on March 7-8 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Anyone requesting an absentee ballot is required to vote online and is prohibited from voting at an in-person voting station, according to SGA.
In-person voting will take place at the Mountainlair, Student Recreation Center and the Health Science Pylons.
Ahead of voting, a campaigning period will begin on March 3 with a candidate debate taking place on March 6.
More information about the upcoming election can be found on SGA’s website.