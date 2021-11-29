A WVU Student Government Association senator who has requested state funding for a mental health project responded Monday to a public dismissal from a senior advisor to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Metronews published a story Sunday about a months-long effort by WVU students to get a meeting with the Governor as they push for mental health funding.
Students have requested the state release federal COVID relief monies from the CARES Act to fund a mental health project at WVU. West Virginia has more than $127 million remaining in CARES Act funds, state records show.
“This story by [Metronews Statewide Correspondent Brad McElhinny] fails to point out that West Virginia University has received over $100 million for COVID related needs,” Roman Stauffer, senior advisor to Gov. Justice, wrote on Twitter along with a link to the story, adding specific dollar figures received by WVU from the three federal COVID relief packages.
“Did this student ask WVU to fund this ever?” he added.
This story by @BradMcElhinny fails to point out that West Virginia University has received over $100 million for COVID related needs:➡️ $20M+ CARES Act➡️ $30M+ COVID Response/Relief Act ➡️ $54M+ ARPA (2021) Did this student ask WVU to fund this ever? https://t.co/CpwGM7lpkg— Roman Stauffer (@RomanStaufferWV) November 29, 2021
SGA Sen. Azeem Khan, lead sponsor of the resolution asking for mental health funds, responded Monday.
“This conversation should be about the mental health of college students in West Virginia,” Khan wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “This spring, we lost 3 of our classmates here at WVU. This resolution is about doing everything in our power to make sure that number doesn’t increase. Inaction on this critical issue is unconscionable. Lives are at stake — and nothing should distract from the fact that this is a crisis which requires the leadership of our state government.
“My offer alongside the rest of the Student Government Association at WVU is still the same: we would like the opportunity to meet with Governor Justice to discuss this proposal. I am disappointed that without a meeting or any discussion a member of his staff chose to publicly dismiss the idea — but I am still hopeful that the Governor will give this issue the time it deserves.”
In September, SGA passed a resolution requesting funds for a mental health project. The project would include additional funding for telehealth services and a public messaging campaign designed to remove the stigma associated with mental health.
Several state legislators said Monday that they support the SGA proposal.
“This deserves our attention and proper funding,” tweeted Del. Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio.
“Mental health should be a priority for our students at all levels,” tweeted Del. Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
State Auditor John B. McCuskey has met with the students who wrote the resolution and they said he was receptive to the idea.
“It’s just always good to see kids stepping up and doing it the right way,” McCuskey told Metronews this week.