Turning Point USA, the national right-wing group founded by Charlie Kirk to promote conservative campus activism, has been trying to influence student government elections at West Virginia University for the past several years, according to interviews with current and former student leaders and public documents.
The group aims to take over the office of student body president at every major American educational institution, according to a 28-page brochure from the group published by the Chronicle of Higher Education in 2018. Most of the conservative group’s efforts take place through representatives of the Campus Leadership Project (CLP) who work with student government campaigns across the country, providing cash, logo designs and scholarships.
Student governments often oversee millions in university spending. By financing the campaigns of student leaders, Turning Point USA can influence how this money is spent and what policies are passed by student governments.
In the brochure, the group says it advocates for defunding progressive groups that are often supported through student fees, blocking “all boycott, divestment and sanctions” efforts on college campuses and expanding Turning Point USA’s national speaker circuit to “message American Exceptionalism and Free Market ideals on campus.”
The WVU SGA budget is relatively small — just over $150,000 this past year, according to a budget document shared with the Daily Athenaeum. Still, the University is one of Turning Point USA’s targeted schools named in the 2018 brochure. The group is particularly interested in schools in the Power Five athletic conferences.
Prior to the 2022 WVU SGA election earlier this month, the Strive campaign spoke with Sadie Spears, a CLP representative. In a March 4 letter, she pledged to reimburse the campaign up to the SGA spending limit of $3,050.
The letter was included with Strive's campaign financial statements as required by SGA election code and obtained by the DA through a public records request.
SGA campaigns are limited by election code to a spending limit of $3,050. Each president and vice president ticket can spend up to $500 on their campaign and each senator candidate can spend up to $150.
SGA election code allows candidates to receive donations from any outside organization to fund their campaign but must sign a letter accepting the donation.
Chloe Hernandez and Pareera Uqaily, then-candidates for president and vice president, signed the March 4 letter to acknowledge and accept CLP reimbursing them for all campaign costs up to the $3,050 spending limit. Each senator candidate on their ticket also consented to the reimbursement.
Uqaily said in an interview that the Strive campaign was unaware of the group’s political ties when they initially agreed to accept the funds. She said the group portrayed itself as a leadership development organization.
“We met with them, and they told us that they were helping a lot of students on different campuses,” she said. “And so we just thought that this would be a great way to fund our campaign. So that's why we initially said yes.”
Uqaily said someone currently in WVU student government recommended the Strive campaign to the CLP. When asked, she declined to name this person.
The Strive campaign had initially planned to accept the CLP reimbursement for their campaign costs. But over the course of the election, Hernandez and Uqaily changed course and decided to fund the campaign themselves.
“We were made aware of some potential conflicts of interest,” Uqaily said about CLP. “We then decided to cut off relationships just to ensure that as student government, we are a student advocacy group, and we do represent the voices of students without any potential affiliation to political organizations.”
Uqaily and Hernandez emphasized that they did not know about the group’s political ties when they initially accepted the money and did not take funds from CLP.
“Honestly, I will take responsibility,” Uqaily said. “It was negligence on our end that we didn't dig deeper enough. We went with what they told us, as well as just briefly looking at their website.”
“I still think we caught it at the right time,” she added.
This year’s campaign isn’t the first time that the right-wing nonprofit has attempted to influence a WVU SGA election.
Chase Riggs, 2019-2020 SGA president, said in an interview that he was approached by someone from the CLP a couple of weeks after he announced his candidacy. He said he doesn’t know how the group got his contact information and that he did not, and would never, take funds from them.
“I do not believe an organization with political ties has any place in our apolitical student organization,” Riggs said, adding that “anyone considering taking the money is hurting the integrity of SGA.”
Hunter Moore, current SGA vice president, said in an interview that he was contacted by a CLP representative through Instagram prior to last year’s election. Moore said he did not respond to the inquiry. Amaya Jernigan, current SGA president, said in an email that she was not contacted by any organization while she was running for student government.
Sohan Daniel, losing SGA presidential candidate in this year’s election on the Beyond ticket, also said he was approached by CLP but that conversations were about general themes of leadership development and never explicitly about funding. Beyond’s campaign financial statements reviewed by the DA show they, like the Strive campaign, used personal and family funds to finance their campaign.
The DA attempted to contact Sadie Spears, the CLP representative who committed to fund the Strive campaign, but did not receive a response.