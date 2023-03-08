Madison Santmyer and Brogan Dozier will serve as the next student body president and vice president, after winning the WVU Student Government Association election on Wednesday.
After days of campaigning, Santmyer and Dozier secured their victory with 55% of the student vote, edging out challengers Olivia Dowler and Maria Amores. Nearly 800 students cast a ballot this election.
"We've been working on this for a really long time, and we're really excited to start working as soon as we can," Santmyer said. "And we're so grateful for everyone who supported us."
This election marked the first time students voted in person since before the pandemic. After passing sweeping changes to its elections code in December, SGA returned to in-person polling with the option of an online absentee ballot
Santmyer, who currently serves as an SGA at-large senator, is a junior from Virginia, majoring in Spanish and globalization. Dozier is the current Reed College senator and a sophomore journalism major from Charles Town, West Virginia.
The new administration will focus on a variety of student issues, including campus mental health and accessibility.
To address these issues, Santmyer and Dozier said they plan to work with school administrators on developing a second location for the Carruth Center downtown and increasing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training for faculty and staff.
“I've been really working heavily with the [Office of Accessibility] and ADA office …,” Santmyer said. “We want to make sure that all of the people working for the University and working for the students are educated on that.”
On Wednesday, SGA passed a resolution, sponsored by Santmyer and Dozier, requesting that University place benches and coverings at all OAS shuttle stops.
The new administration also wants to get more students involved with SGA than in previous years. To make this happen, Santmyer and Dozier plan to meet with campus organizations and speak with students at events like football games and WVUp All Night.
“We can't ask them to come to us, that's just not fair. We're supposed to work for them,” Dozier said. “So we have to meet students where they are.”
Santmyer and Dozier will officially following an inauguration ceremony on April 19.
At-large senator results:
- Gabrielle Frazier
- Olivia Scholl
- Susie Risk
- Matthew Oliverio
- Mai-lyn Sadler
- Hannah Weeks
- Bella Randle
- Mark Vodianyi
- Carter Leadmon
- Anna Witt
- CJ Miller
- Zachary Bromley
College senator results:
- Eberly College: Lilly Henson, Caitlin Shiels, Joanna Switala, Garrison Phillips, Andrew Indomenico and Hyder Arastu
- John Chambers College: Julia Lutman, Claire Dursa, Bailey Cahill and Daniel Madden
- College of Applied Human Services: Peyton Bielinski and Logan Lipkovitch
- Statler College: Ian Jackson, Riley Coulter, Saif Abbas and Huzaifa Farooq
- Davis College: Olivia Schmieder and Garrett Oursler
- Reed College: Tayler Pillo
- Health Sciences: Mackenzie Kaminski and Lauren Dysart
Editor's note: SGA is currently reviewing candidate qualifications for the Health Sciences Campus, College of Applied Human Sciences, the College of Law and College of Creative Arts.
Health Sciences had four senator seats open this election, but only two official candidates filed. The college received four write-ins. Applied Human Sciences also had two official candidates and two write-ins.
The College of Law and the College of Creative Arts had official candidates, but they received 4 and 11 write-ins.
More information about the election can be found on SGA's website.