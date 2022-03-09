Chloe Hernandez and Pareera Uqaily have been elected to serve as the WVU Student Government Association president and vice president for the 2022-23 school year.
Their win marks the first female-minority ticket to win an SGA presidential election.
Hernandez and Uqaily, who campaigned on the Strive ticket, plan to advocate for stronger mental health resources, a more accessible, affordable campus and enhancing the college experience.
One initiative they hope to implement is introducing a women’s hour at the Rec Center for students that identify as female.
In addition to their new initiatives, they plan to continue working on current and previous projects.
“We also hope to better integrate our initiatives in pre-existing resources and programs on campus. We strive to be in constant communication with the administration to ensure the progression of our initiatives and ensure that they last longer than our term,” Hernandez and Uqaily said in an email.
Hernandez and Uqaily also hope to make meetings more accessible by rotating where they take place on campus and continuing to offer a zoom option for attendance.
“We also hope to organize more frequent town halls, reach out for student input through surveys, and actively promote an open dialogue between SGA and the student body,” they said in an email.
Hernandez and Uqaily also aim to foster strong relationships between SGA and student organizations by creating a system to connect senators with student organizations executives.
“Currently, we believe that SGA could do better at collaborating on initiatives within the organization. We strive to do this by introducing working meetings where senators are able to collaborate on legislation within their committees, to gain more perspectives and make legislation productive,” they said in an email.
