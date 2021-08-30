The WVU Student Government Association is asking students for input on a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate by the University.
The online form comes after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week and WVU decided not to impose a vaccine mandate for students and staff.
"One of our most important missions is to represent the student body," said Donovan Weekley, SGA at-large senator and sophomore biology student. "You can't make a resolution saying that you support something when there's literally no data showing that students actually support the idea of that thing."
He said the SGA is currently considering possible resolutions in favor or against a campus vaccine mandate.
"We're coming at the sort of place of like 'It'd be nice if the University would mandate the vaccine for students,'" he said. "But if that's not what students want, then we wouldn't ever think of supporting something like that through the SGA."
The SGA survey does not have a deadline, but Weekley said they hope to get around 1,000 responses before proposing an SGA resolution on the issue. Right now, the survey has gotten just over 350 responses, or close to a third of the goal.
The WVU faculty are set to hold a rare vote later this week of all faculty on a measure in support of a vaccine mandate. The last such vote was over a decade ago over a master's degree scandal involving the governor's daughter.
The SGA survey asks that students are participating voluntarily and are over the age of 18. Students are also asked whether they are a student on the Morgantown campus, their vaccination status and if not vaccinated, why.
Then, students are asked to rank on a scale of 1-5 their support for a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine with some exemptions and their support for an expanded mask mandate.
The first question: "How much do you support a mandatory FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for all students, faculty, and staff on West Virginia University's Morgantown campus provided there are medical, personal, and/or religious exemptions considered on a case-by-case basis."
The second question: "How much do you support expanding West Virginia University's mask mandate in classrooms to other densely packed areas, including the Mountainlair, the libraries, and other indoor facilities?"
Students can fill out the survey here.