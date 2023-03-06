The closing days of the 2023 Student Government Association election are fast approaching, with two candidates eyeing a term as president.
Last week, The Daily Athenaeum sat down with SGA presidential candidates Olivia Dowler and Madison Santmyer to discuss their administration's goals and initiatives if elected.
Dowler, a junior from Weirton, West Virginia, is running alongside vice-presidential candidate Maria Amores, a sophomore from Martinsburg, as part of the Home campaign.
Santmyer, a junior from Virginia, is running alongside vice-presidential candidate Brogan Dozier, a sophomore from Charles Town, West Virginia, as part of the Bridge WVU campaign.
Voting begins Tuesday and will last through Wednesday at 7 p.m., with absentee ballots due at that same time. Students can vote in person at polling locations in the Mountainlair, Student Recreation Center and the Health Science Pylons.
An SGA candidate debate will take place Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Gluck Theatre of the Mountainlair and will be moderated by professor William H. Gorby, director of undergraduate advising in the WVU Department of History.
The results of the election will be announced Wednesday night after voting hours have ended.
Editor’s Note: The following interviews have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
DA: Why did you decide to run for president and vice president of the student body?
DOWLER: SGA has really been where I found my home on campus, so I thought it was only right that I gave back. I just couldn't let myself really be a bystander in the lives of others, while knowing that I have these resources that I didn't have as much whenever I've been in places that I've been struggling. But to be able to have that and prepare students, and just really amplify their voices, is something that I just know I can't miss out on.
AMORES: I want people to feel as much of a home here as I do, and I understand that I'm in a position where I can help people who don't feel like WVU is their home. And it would feel morally wrong for me if I were to just leave that behind and just be about myself … But I think being a part of WVU and being a part of that mountaineer family is understanding that you have these resources in the university, in this community.
SANTMYER: I've been serving as a senator-at-large, and I kind of saw the gap between the students involved in SGA and those not. And it's kind of the biggest thing when I take a step back and look at what the student body needs. And I think having a fresh voice and someone who has that insider and outsider perspective is really good for the students … I'm really connected with the university. I really cared about the students and care about the university as a whole.
DOZIER: My parents were super involved in advocacy work and kind of advocating for people that didn't always have a voice … I carried that with me my freshman year when I was lucky enough to intern for SGA, and I think it's really important. I was an intern for Amaya Jernigan, who was the first Black president of the student body … It was really important to me when I came here that someone that looked like me was in such a high role as a student.
DA: What are some major issues facing students at WVU, and how would your administration address and begin to solve them?
DOWLER: I think every year — it's a big thing — is transparency and more of a relationship there with the University and the students. Especially, like SGA, not seeming like this elite, exclusive little group because we are not a separate group. We are just a part of the student body. There is no division between us … I know something with the University, specifically that we want to work on with, is transparency with student fees … I'd love to get a dollar-to-dollar breakdown of that to show students — also being transparent about what we're doing, where SGA money is going and having that out publicly … First and foremost is basic needs because if you don't have food on the table, if you don't feel safe, if you don't feel welcomed as who you are, learning goes out of the window. Having a fun college experience goes out of the window … I definitely sit at a seat of privilege, being a white student at a primarily white institution. So, I definitely want to take a step back and listen to students and amplify their voices with those privileges that I am given.
SANTMYER: Our big thing that we've been working on this past year is DEI and accessibility. I'm on the inclusion committee there and [Brogan is] the program coordinator. So I've been really working heavily with the OAS (Office Accessibility Services) and the ADA office on braille signage and the … OAS shuttle buses for benches and coverings … We're also in talks with the administration to try to get them to require DEI training … That can mean, within accessibility services, just like accommodations, mental health, DEI — making sure the professors, faculty, staff, anyone that's going to deal with the students in that capacity, understand how that works, and how to kind of deal with students and like … The professors and faculty and staff that aren't as involved with those kinds of things are the ones who need it the most. Because the people who care about that stuff are the ones already showing up to those training and events. And we want to make sure that all of the people working for the university and working for the students are educated on that.
DA: How do you plan to have the University and its administration take action on your initiatives?
DOWLER: I think one big thing that is fantastic is that we both already have a lot of established relationships with the university administration … I've gone to other universities. I could talk to them about like, “Hey, what do you think is at your university that might not be the same at WVU right now that we could bring back? Or what do you think that students might be not seeing that causes this little disconnect?” Because I think that sometimes the University does do things and has reasons, but they just don't disclose those reasons … Also, I think knowing that we will be working with the University but that doesn't mean that we’ll always agree with them or just go along with the things they do. Because, at the end of the day, we're not here to work for the University or the administration. We're here to work for the students and amplify their voices.
SANTMYER: Our experience thus far has been very positive. We're really grateful for that … Having those meetings or just brainstorming and talking to the Accessibility Advisory Board, or the Mental Health Advisory Board, or just like students on campus. So, hearing what they're saying, and then making sure we're bringing it back to the advisor or the administrators … [Administrators] want to help the students .. we have to tell them a lot of the time. They might not see everything, and we're the ones on the ground level of students. So using our privilege as student leaders and representatives and what we hear and what students come and bring to us … I think is like the first step. And thus far, they've been really receptive. Obviously, money is a big part of it with budget cuts and hiring freezes and all of that. That's always an issue that we have.
DA: How do you plan to get the student body more involved in SGA?
AMORES: I think something that Olivia and I have really talked about is how important it is to us that we're not just going to sit and wait for students to come to us. We need to go out to students, whether that is attending student organization meetings, that's sending them emails. How do we get that information of what resources SGA can provide student organizations? That's going to be much more efficient than what it is now. I know we currently have things like president's forum set up through SGA. But I think sometimes they're just not marketed that well because SGA is just posting and waiting for people to see, rather than going out there and being on the front lines and trying to get that involvement from students.
DOZIER: It goes back to our overarching goal of being approachable. We want to go to the different campuses and table … We have an open student forum; we have two per every meeting, and students can come, but … the average student is not going to want to get up on a mic in front of all of these people dressed in suits … So, we have to meet students where they are. We have to go to the student orgs, we have to go to Up All Night, we have to table at the Mountainlair, we have to go to basketball and football games, we have to go to Health Sciences, Engineering … Often people forget about those other campuses. We have to be there, we have to be visible and approachable.