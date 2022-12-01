After weeks of heated discussion, WVU’s Student Government Association passed sweeping changes to its election code.
SGA voted on multiple amendments to the code on Nov. 16, and the changes were announced Wednesday night following the organization’s regular meeting.
The most notable amendment increases campaign finance transparency.
Last semester, The Daily Athenaeum reported on campaign finances that revealed that Turning Point USA — a national right-wing group that promotes conservative campus activism — had attempted to influence SGA elections for the past several years.
Now, under the revised election code, candidates are “prohibited from receiving funds from organizations” or individuals representing organizations.
According to SGA, the change is part of a larger effort to prevent outside groups from influencing campus elections.
Candidates are also required to make campaign finance statements available on the student government website.
Similar efforts were made last semester when student government members attempted to modify the body's election code for the purpose of increasing campaign finance transparency.
However, the bill failed to pass because it violated SGA’s election code, which states it cannot be amended “after the last regular SGA meeting in the fall semester prior to the election.”
The voting format for elections was another controversial topic discussed in recent meetings.
Moving forward, voting will largely be held in person at three locations on campus: the Mountainlair, Student Recreation Center and the Health Science Pylons.
Students may also request an online absentee ballot, which SGA says will be “heavily promoted.” Voting had been held online in recent years due to the pandemic.
SGA’s method for campaigning is changing as well this election.
Candidates can no longer run under formal tickets, according to the recent changes. Ticket names, for example, will not be listed on the ballot.
Now, candidates are required to run individually with separate financial statements. However, those running for election can informally create teams.
The next SGA election will take place in early March. Filing packets will become available on Wednesday, Dec. 7, through WVUEngage.