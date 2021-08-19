With the first Student Government Association meeting set for this Saturday, the SGA leadership sat down with the Daily Athenaeum to discuss their priorities over the next year.
The Jernigan-Moore Administration said they plan to promote policies and programs to increase accessibility, COVID-19 safety and community engagement.
“I feel like we have sort of a responsibility to make our campus as accessible as possible with all the available opportunities we have,” WVU’s Student Body President Amaya Jernigan said.
Some of their goals include making fresh foods, gender neutral bathrooms and mental health resources more available on campus.
Hunter Moore, Student Body Vice President, adds that accessibility will help provide a more equal and equitable experience for students.
“We are looking at students that may have been historically excluded from support programs,” he said.
This population includes people of color, LGBTQ+ community, transfer and international students.
The Jernigan-Moore administration will be tackling the issues of equitable access and COVID-19. SGA’s goal is to have an accessible and engaging presence on campus to create an environment where students can thrive despite the ongoing pandemic.
“The idea of making campus more equitable comes under the frame that it is 2021,” Moore said. “We are looking at what does the student experience look like in a year like this year where there are so many unknowns?”
SGA is currently having conversations about mask and vaccination requirements, among other COVID-19 policies. Jernigan is currently working with University Relations on pushing out a public service safety campaign to promote students to wear masks on campus and to get vaccinated.
This semester, SGA plans to hold frequent open conversations about health and safety on campus.
“We are trying to mitigate the risk to students, faculty and staff,” Moore said. “How can we make them feel safe and engaged? How can we get back to the classrooms but still make people feel safe?”
The Jernigan-Moore Administration also plans to place emphasis on community engagement.
“We are a land-grant institution,” Jernigan said. “We should be giving back to the communities around us, to the people around us and the Morgantown community that supports us.”
In an effort to establish a better connection with the Morgantown community, SGA plans to promote service projects and support for local small businesses.
“We really want to get out into the community and unite us all. It should be we are all one Morgantown community,” Jernigan said.
SGA is looking for more students to get involved. Students can participate in SGA through the intern program and open campus conversations.