Voting for the Student Government Association election begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will last through Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The Daily Athenaeum interviewed SGA presidential candidates Sohan Daniel and Chloe Hernandez on each of their administration’s goals and initiatives if elected.
Daniel, alongside vice-presidential candidate Olivia Dowler, represents the Beyond WVU ticket. Hernandez and vice-presidential candidate Pareera Uqaily represent the Strive WVU ticket.
An SGA election debate will take place Monday at 6 p.m. in the Vandalia Lounge of the Mountainlair and can be accessed through Zoom. Results of the election will be announced Wednesday at 7 p.m.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
DA: Why did you decide to run for president and vice president of the student body?
BEYOND: WVU has been a home to both of us over the years. We’ve come from different backgrounds but share that in common. Our love for the students here, this school, and this state, has driven our desire to run for Student Body President & Vice President. We believe that SGA can move in a forward direction on making more of an impact within our state, through serving others in addition to working to make WVU feel like home for everyone, no matter their identity. Also, we want to help promote the passions of students and help them turn those dreams into tangible results.
STRIVE: Pareera (she/her/hers) and I (she/her/hers) are striving to become WVU’s first female minority presidential ticket with the intention to represent the student body by giving them a real voice within SGA. Collectively being involved in over twenty student organizations on campus, Pareera and I are able to reach and represent the voices of many Mountaineers. Ever since we started our journey at WVU, we have taken every opportunity to serve and represent our peers within our classes, student organizations, and areas of employment, and would love to continue doing so as representatives of the entire student body. We decided to run for SGA President and Vice President after realizing the importance of SGA in bringing about change on campus by serving as senators within the student assembly and we wish to expand upon our efforts through assuming a greater responsibility within the organization.
DA: What are some major issues facing students at WVU, and how would your administration address and begin to solve them?
BEYOND: Some of the biggest issues students are facing at WVU are the lack of adequate mental/sexual health resources, sexual assault education/awareness, and lack of equity for marginalized students. To address these issues, we plan to meet with the relevant Administrators to share the perspective of students on these issues and how the University can go beyond to improve the lives of students. The most important thing is that the Student Government is listening to the Student Body and sharing their perspectives with Administrators. Each of these issues impact students every day and it is not enough for things to continue as they are today: the University must find a way to improve. We also need to get the community and state involved to ensure these changes are long-lasting.
STRIVE: With Pareera chairing the Mental Health Committee within SGA, we have realized that student’s mental well-being tends to be one of the major issues on our campus. To help alleviate this crisis, we hope to introduce the following initiatives during our term:
Carruth Center counselor rotations on all campuses, including residence halls
Trainings for faculty to better understand student concerns
Mental health modules highlighting resources for students and staff
Mindfulness and de-stress zones on all campuses
Career, financial, and nutrition coaching
Recognition and support for national awareness days
Integration of University wide well-being challenges
Another issue faced by several students is accessibility to our campus. With the ever changing composition of our student body, we hope to continue making our campus more inclusive and accessible by working on the following initiatives:
Worn-out braille signs on campus
Hybrid instruction of classes
Advocate for accessible short-term parking
Safe spaces and affinity groups for diverse students
Increased funding for student organizations promoting diversity
Introduce a women's hour at the Rec Center for female identifying mountaineers
Integration of sexual assault bystander intervention training
Through these unprecedented times, we also understand the importance of giving students the real college experience. In order to enhance the student experience on campus, we hope to introduce the following initiatives:
Establish a Student Culinary Council to collaborate with dining services
Increase the use of Mobile ID for the dining halls, PRT, dorms etc.
Open syllabi to help with course selection
Setting up a student-run store to promote student entrepreneurs
Frequent farmers markets on all campuses
Better incorporate international students into the Mountaineer family
Pareera and I also understand that college affordability is also a major issue faced by students across college campuses. With that in mind, we hope to introduce:
Rental program for lab gear
Alleviate graduation costs
Expand professional attire closets
Collaborate with ASPIRE to promote their services
Along with introducing our own initiatives aimed to tackle the biggest issues faced by students on campus, we strive to continue working on all initiatives introduced by the current and previous administrations to make our potential term in office more collaborative and meaningful.
DA: How do you plan to have WVU and its administration take action on your initiatives?
BEYOND: When working with the University Administration, we plan on going in and sharing what the students' needs are, knowing that we’re there to represent the students and their voices. We want to take advantage of the tables that we have a seat at and push for real changes.
We plan to work with the Administration to improve students' lives every single day. We have had success with this on a number of occasions working with Administration on different projects, but we understand that the solutions for the challenges that face the University today will require us to push the University to go beyond what they have done in the past.
One major initiative we plan on implementing is bettering the student experience through transparency, and this is something we need to work with the university on to ensure this change is long-lasting. Specifically, we will work to have our Student Fees broken down dollar by dollar in regards as to where this money is going and to have it available for all students to see.
STRIVE: We strive to advocate for our platform ideas to the WVU Board of Governors, Administration, Faculty, and Staff. We also hope to better integrate our initiatives in pre-existing resources and programs on campus. We strive to be in constant communication with the administration to ensure the progression of our initiatives and ensure that they last longer than our term.
DA: What do you think student government is currently lacking, and how would your administration improve this?
BEYOND: Transparency and outreach are currently the biggest things lacking in SGA now. We plan to meet students where they are; from student orgs, to first year seminar classes. But also, we need to be able to talk with our students and increase their exposure to SGA. We do not want students to have to go out of their way to reach out to us– we are going to meet them in their spaces, listen to their needs, and ensure that we can accommodate them to the best of our ability.
In addition, we want to improve our outreach to the Student Body through our Communications team. We want to have monthly newsletters going out to all students to let them know what projects we are working on. We aim to have very active social media accounts, along with a consistently updated website, to keep students on the same page with us and give students as many opportunities as possible to reach out to us to share their thoughts.
Another specific piece of our website plan is to include our legislation and where it is at in the legislative process, including when it has been introduced, what actions are being taken between readings, and if/when it passes. This will let students know what specific initiatives we are working on and actively include them in the process with clear communication, so that you can provide us with rapid feedback.
STRIVE: Currently, we believe that SGA could do better at collaborating on initiatives within the organization. We strive to do this by introducing working meetings where senators are able to collaborate on legislation within their committees, to gain more perspectives and make legislation productive.
DA: How do you plan to get the student body more involved in SGA?
BEYOND: For us, it’s less about how we can get the Student Body more involved in SGA, but more about how we can get SGA more involved in the Student Body. It’s on us as representatives of the Student Body to meet them where they are at, whether that is at their own events, meetings, or somewhere else around campus. Doing this would ultimately have members of the Student Body more involved in SGA.
In addition, we want to really advertise our grant process for student organizations. This helps to get them involved in a different way, especially for those students who are not able to fit SGA into their busy schedules. This helps them with funding to host events and obtain supplies without having to worry about where these finances will come from. We want to stay in close contact with these organizations to provide them with multiple grants, and this could also be the outlet where students learn about SGA and some more about the internal side of things!
If we were to win, we hope to heavily promote our executive application to bring in newer voices to SGA. We want our organization to be open to any student who wants to help. SGA is better when we have new and unique voices in our organization.
STRIVE: We strive to get the student body more involved within SGA by making our meetings more accessible by rotating between the Downtown, Evansdale, and Health Sciences campus along with continuing with the current hybrid meeting format.
We also strive to increase transparency by posting weekly videos on what we as an administration have accomplished and are currently working on. Moreover, we also hope to organize more frequent town halls, reach out for student input through surveys, and actively promote an open dialogue between SGA and the student body.
Additionally, Pareera and I also want to introduce a system to better connect college senators with executives of student organizations within their respective colleges along with senators at large with executives of student organizations not affiliated with a particular college.
DA: How did you choose which Senators would be on your ticket? How will you support your senators that do and do not get voted in?
BEYOND: When looking for senators on our ticket, we looked at people inside and outside of SGA. But the biggest thing we wanted to find in our senators were individuals that care, and ones that are passionate about serving their fellow students. Regardless of how the election goes for us, we intend to support all of our Senators who do and don’t get voted in. Combined, we have 5 years of experience in WVU SGA, and through that, we know our experience can help Senators learn the ins and outs and do the best they can in their roles. We also hold a number of roles outside of SGA and have worked to better others lives through those avenues, and to our Senators who don’t get elected, we know that they won’t stop trying to help and advocate for our Mountaineer family.
STRIVE: To represent the diverse needs of our student body, while searching for senators, we reached out to students from different backgrounds and experiences around campus. Throughout our search, we came across many passionate students who hoped to represent their fellow peers and advocate for a better WVU.
We strive to continue supporting our senators regardless of their or our election. For those who are voted in, we hope to build a bridge between their ideas and practical implementation by providing them all the contacts and resources necessary to be successful. For those who are not elected, we aspire to encourage them to apply for executive positions that may be relevant to their interests and goals or even advocate for their passions as a Mountaineer.