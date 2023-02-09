The WVU Student Government Association is requesting local bars and clubs to offer drink covers for alcohol to increase safety downtown.
SGA's Sexual Assault Committee has reached out to multiple late-night establishments in recent weeks and will soon ask the city of Morgantown to mandate drink covers in bars and clubs.
Committee members say they want to reduce the potential for sexual assault and that requiring drink covers is the easiest way to do so.
“These clubs are taking in thousands and thousands of dollars a night. Why couldn’t you pay a little extra and take a little extra time to put a lid on these drinks?” former SGA Sen. Caleb Kuffner said. “It’s an easy solution for a problem that puts a lot of women in danger, and men too.”
Kuffner came up with this prevention plan after having multiple friends come to him with reasons to believe their drinks were tampered with at clubs and bars downtown.
He said the committee plans to publish an Instagram poll to gauge whether students would be more inclined to attend bars that provide drinks with lids. This poll will serve as a follow-up to an earlier SGA survey where 128 students said they had reason to believe that their drinks had been tampered with at a bar or club downtown.
“I had a few friends that got roofied or believe they had gotten roofied,” Kuffner said. “It was the committee that I was on, and [proposing that bars provide lids] just seemed like a no-brainer.”
The idea, first proposed in October, will soon be taken to the city leaders in hopes of finding a bar to serve as a “pilot” for the program. So far, there haven’t been any establishments willing to participate.
“Unfortunately, a lot of things aren’t seriously considered unless they’re looked at from economic standards,” Olivia Dowler, a founding member of SGA’s sexual assault prevention committee, said. “We’re trying to look at how these calculations are for bars and clubs, like how cheap it is, to show them that [lids are] a very feasible option. If you can put out straws and napkins … it’s just as easy to order a bunch of plastic lids and put them there too.”
Operators of bars, including The Bank and Fat Daddy’s Bar and Grill, told SGA they’re open to conversation about the idea, according to Dowler. She said Happy’s Pub declined the proposal.
All three establishments declined to comment to The Daily Athenaeum regarding the issue.
“It’s just an option,” Bailey Cahill, chair of SGA's Sexual Assault Prevention Committee, said. “If you want to put [a lid] on, you can. But if you don’t, you don’t have to. That way they [bars] don’t feel like their timeline of how many people they can serve at a time gets slowed down.”
SGA committee members hope that, with the help of the city, the verbal agreements that have been made with willing establishments will be made official.
“We’re just at ‘ask the city’ right now, and then I think we want just to find one bar that’s willing to do it, as opposed to trying to get a bunch on board,” Cahill said.
“The approach that we’re trying to take with our committee is doing more stuff to obviously prevent sexual assault.”