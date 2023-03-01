Last week, WVU’s Student Government Association proposed a resolution to place benches and coverings at shuttle stops around campus for students with mobility impairments.
WVU Transportation and the Office of Accessibility Services have created stops around campus to shuttle students with mobility impairments to their classes. However, there are no benches at these spots for students to sit at while they wait to be picked up by the buses.
If the resolution is passed, SGA will provide funding to put benches and coverings at OAS stops in order to give students with permanent and temporary mobility impairment a protected place to wait for the shuttles.
There are currently more than 50 OAS stops on campus, with locations at nearly every campus building and residence hall, as well as the Coliseum and the Student Recreation Center.
“I think Morgantown can be really rough accessibility-wise,” Madison Santmyer, SGA Senator-at-Large and member of the SGA’s Bureau of Finance committee, said. “[A student] had to lean against the wall for 20 minutes while waiting for the bus, so I saw the need there.”
According to SGA, roughly 32% of adults in West Virginia have a disability, and roughly 16% of West Virginians have mobility disabilities. At WVU, 11% of the student population is registered with OAS.
According to Santmyer, it has not yet been decided where the first benches and coverings will be placed.
She worked with Reed College Senators Emma Schwartzmiller and Brogan Dozier to write the resolution before contacting other WVU offices.
“It’s a big issue for a large portion of our campus,” Santmyer said. “We worked with OAS and the ADA coordinator, and they were really helpful and really excited about the idea.”
She added there has been a lot of support from everyone involved in the making of this resolution.
“We have a good amount of sponsors that we've reached out to from different people on the assembly,” Santmyer said. “I’m really excited about it.”
Senators Raafay Uqaily, Sandrik Tabidze, Emily Whalen, Brooke Jones and Matthew Hudson have sponsored the bill thus far.
The University is currently considering SGA’s resolution, according to WVU’s Director of News Communications Shauna Johnson.
“As part of our commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive campus for everyone, we are always looking for ways to enhance the services and support we provide to ensure we are meeting the needs of our entire campus community,” Johnson said. “We welcome feedback from students, faculty, staff and parents on these kinds of opportunities.”
The second reading of the resolution will take place on March 8. If passed, SGA will continue to work with OAS and ADA about furthering the process.
According to Santmyer, it will be up to the ADA Office to decide how long it will take before the benches are placed at the shuttle stops.
“We appreciate the SGA’s feedback in the form of this proposal, and we are looking into their recommendations for those van pickup locations where overhead coverage may not currently be available.”