An SGA senator raised concerns Wednesday evening at the SGA meeting held in the Vandalia Lounge of the Mountainlair.
Colton Nichols, a junior from Charleston, WV, majoring in political science and communication studies, presented his opinions on the announcement that WVU President E. Gordon Gee has accepted an advising position for the newly formed University of Austin.
In a letter published on Wednesday by the Daily Athenaeum, Nichols wrote, “I am disgusted with the actions he has taken to disrespect the students and professors here at WVU and am disappointed in his ‘statement’ attacking those critical of his decision.”
President Gee released a statement on Monday, saying that he is “fully committed” to WVU.
Founders of the University of Austin say college campuses have a culture of censorship.
When speaking to faculty senators on Monday, Gee reiterated that he doesn’t agree with everything that the University of Austin founders believe.
“My stance on issues of race and gender and equity are very clear,” Gee said. “It does not change what we are doing at our institution.”
Nichols was sworn in as SGA’s newest at-large Senator at the Wednesday meeting.
Also occurring were assembly and committee reports and open student forums where many students presented commentary on issues, student organizations and committee requests.
Several pieces of legislation were also passed.
The SGA voted to establish a WVU chapter of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists and to create a student advisory board for the newly formed College of Applied Human Sciences. A bill regarding the HOME scholarship was tabled until the next meeting.