The WVU Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution last Wednesday to express gratitude for University employees' efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WVU SGA “would like to thank facility, vaccination clinic, and testing site workers for their hard work and dedication during these challenging times to create a safe university community for all students, faculty, and staff,” the resolution reads.
The resolution was passed by unanimous voice vote on Feb. 2, 2022.
“College Senators Morgan Glass, Raafay Uqaily and I wanted to express our gratitude towards facility, vaccine and testing site workers for keeping the university and local Morgantown community safe,” said Chloe Hernandez, SGA senator at-large and one of the authors of the resolution.
The resolution was also sponsored by Sen. Devin Price, College Sen. Morgan Marquart, College Sen. Pareera Uqaily, President Pro Temporero Olivia Dowler, College Sen. Devon Furash, Sen. Emily Whalen and College Sen. Josh Peters.
In partnership with the Monongalia County Health Department, WVU has administered hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.
219,833 COVID-19 tests were administered on-campus during the fall semester, and 1,811 tests have been administered since the start of the spring semester, according to the resolution.
The staff have been tasked with enforcing the University’s COVID-19 guidelines while also maintaining campus cleanliness, which includes restocking mask and sanitizer supply and disinfecting.
“Their contributions are made by risking their own health and safety,” said Hernandez.
She said these employees have adapted to constantly changing recommendations and guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Monongalia County Health Department.
Hernandez added that students and healthcare workers in campus testing and vaccination clinics have played a key role in the detection of COVID-19 cases as well. Employees' help with vaccination clinics is even more important as the more-transmissible omicron variant has caused cases to surge in recent weeks.
WVU officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of vaccination to protect oneself against COVID-19 and the worst symptoms of the disease.
“Despite the recent surge in cases over the past few weeks, the high rates of vaccination in our campus community has helped to minimize serious symptoms for those who have contracted the virus,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health, in a statement.
The University recently reported that 83% of the student population has received either the two-dose Pfizer/Moderna vaccination or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 92.72% of faculty and staff have received their primary vaccination series.
Of those that are eligible, 46.19% of students have finished their COVID-19 vaccination doses, including boosters.
“As representatives of the student body, we want to ensure that these members of the mountaineer family are appreciated and we commend them for their dedication and hard work,” Hernandez said.