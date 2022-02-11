Students from the WVU Student Government Association applauded U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for their cosponsorship for the bipartisan renewal of the Violence Against Women Act on Wednesday.
“We are excited to hear that Senator Manchin and Senator Capito have announced they will cosponsor the bipartisan piece of legislation to modernize and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act,” SGA President Pro Tempore Olivia Dowler and Government Relations Chair Azeem Khan said in a statement.
On Jan. 19, the Student Government Association unanimously passed a proclamation to encourage Manchin and Capito to support this legislation.
The Violence Against Women Act was cosponsored initially in 1994 by West Virginia members of Congress.
Bipartisan group of senators along with Angelina Jolie on Capitol Hill announce new legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act. https://t.co/YEvt6cciO8 @cspan.org pic.twitter.com/80Yrv4MdOT— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 9, 2022
“This critical legislation makes necessary changes to the law will protect our sister, daughters and neighbors from abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and a host of other issues that impact women across the globe,” said Manchin in a press release. “I am proud my colleagues on both sides of the aisle were able to come together to find a bipartisan path forward on this important bill”
Sen. Capito and Sen. Manchin introduced the legislation with other senators at a press conference with actor Angelina Jolie.
“Ending domestic violence has long been a priority of mine,” Senator Capito said. “I have consistently supported the Violence Against Women Act, and voted to reauthorize this critical legislation twice as a member of the House of Representatives. In conversations with local leaders in West Virginia, they have conveyed that the funding and support VAWA provides to local organizations working to combat domestic violence in our state is a ‘lifeline’ to the work they do.”
SGA promised to continue making the University a safer and more supportive place for survivors.
“Stalking, domestic violence, sexual harrassment, and sexual assault are some of the most serious issues at West Virginia University,” Dowler and Khan said in the press release Thursday. “We will continue to fight to ensure that survivors receive the help that they need.”