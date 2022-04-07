The WVU Student Government Association was unable to pass a bill Wednesday that would significantly change the body’s election code by requiring in-person voting and expanding election transparency.
A number of senators weren’t present for the discussion of the bill, thus denying a quorum. At least two-thirds of the total members are needed to vote, according to SGA’s constitution.
Chloe Hernandez and Pareera Uqaily, who were recently elected as the next SGA president and vice president, were among the absent senators.
The introduction of the bill followed a controversial campaign season.
It would increase the transparency of campaign finances by making them available to student media outlets and members of the campus community within 24 hours after documents are filed with elections officials. Election violations would be published within three hours after they are found.
Last month, The Daily Athenaeum reported on campaign finances and revealed that Turning Point USA, a national right-wing group that promotes conservative campus activism, has been trying to influence student government elections at WVU for the past several years.
The bill would also require in-person voting for student government elections at a minimum of three locations on campus, including the Mountainlair and Evansdale Crossing. Excused students would be able to request an online ballot up until the first day of active campaigning, according to the bill.
Senators voted to remove the amendment that would have impacted the swiftness of election results. The change would have made the announcement of results “no earlier than the first Friday following voting closure.”
These changes to the election code wouldn’t go into effect until the next election, per SGA’s constitution.
Sarah Ihlenfeld, elections chair and contributor to the bill, outlined the causes for the proposed election changes during the discussion.
“The reason the things that are included in this were based off of a combination of concerns that the Elections Committee identified throughout the process,” she said. “We, throughout it, were creating a list of issues that we saw that needed to be improved upon for future elections and then a couple of those issues, in particular, getting a lot of attention from the student body.”
Ihlenfeld said the bill passed unanimously in the Elections Committee, a group made up entirely of senior students.
Most of the debate on the bill centered around the concept of in-person voting for student government elections.
Ihlenfeld said the change would strengthen the integrity of elections as online voting is difficult to monitor.
“But I think considering the kind of attention that these issues have got and the clear concerns that we’ve received from the student body that ultimately boils down to a loss of some integrity and trust in the Student Government Association and the way our elections operate, I think these things are all really critical,” she said. “I think transparency is always a good idea.”
The Strive ticket, led by Hernandez and Uqaily, faced three violations while campaigning for this year’s election, according to Judicial Court findings. One of the charges included electioneering at an active polling location.
Sen. Josh Peters pressed current President Amaya Jernigan and Vice President Hunter Moore on whether they supported the bill and the concept of in-person voting.
Jernigan said the proposed changes seemed rushed and could benefit from further communication with administrators.
“It feels a bit reactionary to the election,” Jernigan said. “I’m not saying these aren’t problems we’ve had for a few years, previous years prior to this election, but it does seem a bit reactionary.”
Moore declined to comment on his opinion of the bill as a whole.
Senators also voted to remove Moore, Peters and Elections Chair Lauren Moore from the bill.
Lauren Moore, contributor to the bill and member of the governing docs committee from which it originated, pointed out that WVU would be the only school in the Big 12 to prioritize in-person voting if the changes were adopted.
“Everything else has moved to online voting to be more accessible to students, to increase their voting numbers because they actually want to hear from students and not suppress their voices,” she said, referencing conversations she had with other universities. “So, as far as the in-person voting aspects of this bill go, I think it’s a bit rushed.”
SGA is expected to vote on the bill outlining changes to the election code in next week’s meeting, the final assembly of the current administration. Voting on a bill during the “changing of the seats” would largely be unprecedented.
Editor's note: Sen. Joshua Peters name was removed from the bill, not Sen. Azeem Khan, as the original version of this story claimed.