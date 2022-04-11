The WVU Student Government Association heard from students about mental health concerns in a town hall Thursday. Many voiced their concerns over the services provided on campus and offered ideas on what more can be done for students.
The demand for mental health resources heightened in recent years. Over the course of the pandemic, appointments at the Carruth Center increased by 14%, according to a study done by the center.
Thanh Le, faculty advisor for SGA and director for Student Engagement and Leadership, said the organization wanted to hear from students on areas where the University could be doing better.
Le said that he had not heard directly from students about issues they were having with access to mental health services, but he added that the addition of Talkspace and the new Kognito training better equips the University to provide resources on campus.
Kognito provides online mental health training to all WVU students and employees. The interactive module provides users with the knowledge to identify and aid others with mental health issues.
According to Le, the majority of faculty were trained for mental health first aid this past summer.
In the meeting, a number of students expressed their frustration with the process of mental health treatment on campus. Others said they were unaware of the resources offered by the University.
Representatives from the Carruth Center were in attendance to alleviate student concerns over difficulties in scheduling appointments at Carruth. They will also be increasing appointments in the coming weeks due to finals week coming up.
“It is such a great resource to have that student interaction with SGA. We want to hear their problems and see what SGA can do from there,” said Sen. Pareera Uqaily, who was recently elected as the student body vice president. “We want to continue to have this type of dialogue with students.”
SGA held a similar discussion on mental health this past spring. Le said many of the programs discussed in that meeting were implemented this academic year, such as Kognito, Talkspace and the online telehealth system.
Many ideas were presented by students who attended the discussion. One of the main topics of discussion was about how to make sure that incoming freshmen were properly equipped with knowledge of resources offered on campus.
Students suggested that freshmen be provided with a packet of resources upon moving into their residence halls and also having a module for mental health be included in required activities before the semester starts.
Uqaily also said that SGA will continue to advocate for putting the phone number for the Carruth Center onto the backs of all Student ID cards in the future.
SGA members also discussed proposing future legislation to designate several “de-stress zones” across campus where students can either relax or participate in anxiety-reducing activities.
Uqaily said that while there are no current plans for similar events, due to the ongoing change of administration within SGA, she is sure that the new leaders will continue to have more student discussions in the future.
Additional information on WVU mental health resources can be accessed at mentalhealth.wvu.edu or by calling the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431.