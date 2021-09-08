The WVU Student Government Association passed a resolution early Thursday morning urging the University to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The resolution passed by a vote of 20-7
Next, the resolution will be forwarded to members of the University administration.
“I believe the vaccine mandate will protect this University and so I urge my colleagues to vote in favor of this resolution,” said SGA Sen. Ethan Cade before the vote.
SGA Pro Tempore Olivia Dowler had sharp words for people who compared a vaccine mandate to discrimination against protected civil rights classes.
"You do not choose to be a person of color, you do not choose to be any gender minority, you do not choose your sexual orientation, and you do not choose to be sexually assaulted,” she said. “You're actively choosing not to be vaccinated.”
“This choice is putting other people in danger, and sometimes your choices will come with consequences.”
Dozens of students spoke at Wednesday's meeting on both sides of the vaccine mandate debate.
“I urge this body as well as the University administration to support vaccine requirements as hundreds of other public institutions across the country have already done so.” said Matthew Hudson, a junior medical microbiology student.
59% of students who responded to an SGA survey said they support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. 38% said they would not support a vaccine mandate.
In total, 5,299 students responded to the survey.
“I believe Mountaineers are free, free to make their own choices,” said Emily Howard, senior political science and criminology student. “Mandating a vaccine that only takes away personal freedoms and principles of liberty, but it also violates the basic right to control our bodies.”
SGA Sen. Morgan Glass speaks in favor of a vaccine mandate.
"Everyone deserves to have a safe campus and community,” she said.
Hawa Diawara, a sophomore political science student, spoke in favor of a mandate, saying repeatedly, "We're in the midst of a pandemic, in case you forgot."
At the beginning of the meeting, SGA voted to approve special rules that effectively limited each speaker during public comment to a maximum of six minutes after last week’s SGA meeting lasted over four hours.
This sparked outrage from members of Turning Point USA in attendance on Wednesday to speak against a vaccine mandate.
“We elected you guys,” said Casey Bilski, president of the WVU chapter of Turning Point USA. “You guys are here — no matter what your commitment is — this is your commitment to the student body, for the 30,000 people in West Virginia, to make these decisions.
“I find it absurd that this is actually how our student government works.”
Turning Point USA members brought signs against a vaccine mandate. They were met by William Irwin, a third year student majoring in landscaping architecture, who brought a pair of Mr. Krabs signs.
One had a speech bubble with Mr. Krabs saying, “The vaccine is safe and effective.”
At times, Irwin held his signs in front of the Turning Point USA signs, leading them to raise their signs high.
Myya Helm, who is Black, spoke in response to a white student from Turning Point USA who said a vaccine mandate would adversely impact the African-American community. She strongly disputed this claim.
"Don't speak on my issues."
SGA Senator Sam Summers read a memo sent to the SGA from Aidan Davis, president of the Student Association for Public Health, in favor of a vaccine mandate.
"A mandate is beneficial for everyone. After all, public health is for every individual."
The memo also cites the Supreme Court case Jacob Jacobson v. Massachusetts that holds that local boards of health can mandate vaccinations.