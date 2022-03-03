The WVU Student Government Association passed a resolution in support of people impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war in a meeting Wednesday night.
The bill states that the West Virginia University Student Government Association stands with
Ukrainian students, faculty, staff, and members of the broader community. Additionally, it condemns hate against Russian students, faculty, staff, and members of the community.
During the meeting, Senator Madison Robinson motioned to table the bill due to concerns over lack of inclusivity and clarification.
Robinson said social media posts online have shown that certain Ukranian refugees, particularly Black refugees who are not of Ukranian descent, have been facing discrimination trying to flee the country.
“I just wanted to make sure that the bill didn’t leave anyone out. I just want to make sure that if we have students on campus who have family in that situation, they’re acknowledged too, ” Robinson said in an interview with the Daily Athenaeum .
The bill was tabled for next week, as Robbinson’s motion passed 12-1
Due to some confusion regarding the tabling of the bill, Senator Azeem Khan moved for the SGA Assembly to recess for 5 minutes. During that time, many members discussed and decided it was important to take action immediately.
After the recess, Senator Rushik Patel made a motion to reconsider the vote to table the bill until next week, as he had voted to table the bill earlier. That vote carried 12-8 and brought the bill back to the floor.
The concerns originated from Section 3 which had stated, “The West Virginia University Student Government Association is eager to provide as much support as possible to impacted students.”
Several senators argued that the definition of impacted students was unclear and that those impacted stretches farther than solely Ukrainian and Russian students.
“West Virginia University has students from roughly 114 countries, including Russia and Ukraine; and, whereas, our international students are an invaluable and important part of our community,” states the proclamation. It also mentioned recent protests where over a hundred members of the WVU community gathered with signs and heard speeches from those with Ukrainian roots.
After the recess, the bill was reconsidered and SGA President Pro Tempore Olivia Dowler motioned to amend the bill to include a section stating: “The West Virginia University Student Government Association condemns the racism evoked as a result of the Ukrainian invasion and stands with all people affected.”
This amendment passed and the section was added.
“I think that it will push the University to take a stance and will show our Ukrainian students that they have our support,” Dowler said in an interview after the meeting.
The bill as amended was passed by a 19-2 roll call vote.
The full proclamation is as follows.
“The West Virginia University Student Government Association stands with Ukrainian students, faculty, staff, and members of the community.
The West Virginia University Student Government Association condemns hate against Russian students, faculty, staff, and members of the community.
The West Virginia University Student Government Association is eager to provide as much support as possible to impacted students.
The West Virginia University Student Government Association condemns the racism invoked as a result of the Ukrainian invasion and stands with all people affected.”