In a letter shared via social media on Saturday, members of the West Virginia University Student Government Association and other student leaders emphasized the importance of equality on campus.
"The tragedy of George Floyd's murder and other recent events continuously remind us that overt racism and discrimination is still ever present within our country," the letter says.
"Whether these inexcusable and hateful acts take place within or outside of our community, we cannot and will not stay silent. We, as representatives of the students, do not tolerate hate in any form."
In the days following the death of Floyd, who suffered grave injuries while in police custody in Minneapolis, protests have taken place across the country. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who took Floyd into custody on Monday, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The SGA letter also states, "We see the oppression faced by many, we hear your expression of grief and anger, and we must continues the fight toward reestablishing social justice for all."
The letter is signed by seven different people: three of which representing the WVU SGA and four representing student organizations on campus.
