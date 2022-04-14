After nearly three weeks of discussion, the WVU Student Government Association struck down a bill Wednesday that would have significantly changed the body’s election code. It would have required in-person voting and expanded election transparency.
The proposed amendments were found to be in violation of SGA’s election code, which reads that code cannot be amended “after the last regular SGA meeting in the fall semester prior to the election.”
“So, likely that would need to be struck from our agenda,” former Vice President Hunter Moore said in the meeting. “Which really puts last week in a whole new ironic perspective.”
This past week, a number of senators weren’t present for the discussion of the bill, thus denying a quorum. Chloe Hernandez and Pareera Uqaily, who were recently elected as the next SGA president and vice president, were among the absent senators.
SGA unanimously voted this week to strike the amendments from the meeting’s agenda, effectively killing the bill.
To be considered again, the bill would need to be introduced next semester as Wednesday was the final meeting of this year’s SGA administration.
The bill was first introduced on March 30, which came after a controversial campaign season. In the following meetings, senators debated on whether to amend the election code to allow in-person voting.
It would have increased the transparency of campaign finances by making them available to student media outlets and members of the campus community within 24 hours after documents are filed with elections officials. Election violations would have been published within three hours after being found.
The bill would have also required in-person voting for student government elections at a minimum of three locations on campus.
At least two-thirds of the total members are needed to vote, per SGA’s constitution.