As the deadline nears to allocate millions of dollars in federal relief funds, students at West Virginia University are again asking to meet with Gov. Jim Justice about funding for mental health.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Governor announced a $48 million investment in nursing programs at Concord University, Glenville State College, and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College. Funds for the programs will come from the $125.6 million that remain in federal relief dollars from the CARES Act, according to state records.
This leaves over $75 million that has yet to be spent with an approaching deadline to allocate the funds by the end of the year.
Asked by a reporter on Tuesday how he planned to the spend the remaining dollars, Justice spoke about nursing programs he’d just announced but did not detail how the remaining funds would be spent.
Student leadership at WVU have repeatedly asked the Governor to spend some of the funds on a mental health project.
“We are disappointed that Governor Justice did not include mental health funding in his announcement today regarding the remaining CARES Act funding,” SGA Sen. Azeem Khan said in a statement on Tuesday.
On Sept. 15, the SGA passed a resolution establishing a mental health project and asked the state for federal relief dollars.
Khan applauded Justice’s decision on Tuesday to allocate $48 million for nursing programs but said the SGA is disappointed that they have received no communication from his office about their own funding request.
“We find it hard to believe that over the course of three months, they could not spare 30 minutes of their time to meet with college students concerned with the well-being of their campus,” Khan said. “Even though we are young, our voices should still matter.”
He added that SGA would meet with the Governor “anytime and anywhere.”
Read the full statement below.
December 21, 2021