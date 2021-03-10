Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines suggesting Americans wear a cloth mask or gaiter layered on top of a surgical mask to better protect oneself from COVID-19.
According to new research from the West Virginia University School of Medicine, the combination of a disposable surgical mask as an underlayer with a tightly-fitting fabric outer layer significantly improves filtration efficiency and protection.
Their research suggests the combination of a disposable surgical mask as an underlayer with a tight-fitting fabric outer layer significantly improves filtration efficiency and protection. The overall goal for researchers has been to achieve protection comparable to N-95-rated respirators.
“If you put a good-fitting mask on top of a good filter, you get the best of both, and that significantly increases the fit and protection of the mask,” said Timothy R. Nurkiewicz, director of WVU’s Center for Inhalation Toxicology and leader of the new mask research experiment, in a press release.
These tests conducted by Nurkiewicz’s team support the CDC’s recommendation that two layers are better than one. The researchers found that the cloth mask worn over the surgical mask performed the best, with a filtration efficiency of 84%.
Cheyenne Luzynski, a professor who is teaching Leadership 101 in-person this semester, thinks students may use the double mask suggestions as an excuse to not participate in class.
“We already see students blaming the circumstance rather than finding ways to exist within or even benefit from it,” she said.
Although double masks are encouraged by the University, they are not required for in-person classes.
“We are not mandating double mask wearing,” Nurkiewicz said. “We have previously reported that wearing a single mask is an effective way to contain exhaled droplets and prevent inhalation of droplets. And double masking does not change that observation. It merely strengthens it.”
Without there being a mandate, however, some instructors are unsure how to react to these new recommendations.
“I would feel much better if the University came out and mandated double masking rather than it being an individual request," Luzynski said. "I do worry that students will take out their frustration of this semester being ‘different and disappointing’ on their professor.”
A recent survey polling 63 WVU students showed that only 19% of students plan on wearing a double mask on campus. Additionally, 71.4% of students said they would not feel more comfortable in class if double masks were required for students as well as instructors.
Some students are in full support of the CDC recommendations, such as freshman biology student Sophia Flower, who has two in-person classes this semester.
“I absolutely plan on wearing a double mask, in fact, I already have been double masking on campus recently," Flower said. "Double masking not only makes me feel safer on campus and in classes, but it also makes the classroom safer for my fellow students and professors.”
Based on the survey, though, 44.4% of the students polled claimed a double mask requirement would make them less likely to attend class in person.
Freshman wildlife and fishery student Jason Ackerman feels discouraged from going to class with the current single mask mandate, and he said that being required to wear a double mask would lead him to stop going in person all together.
“A single mask is already distracting for me in class and makes it hard to focus, so a second mask on top of that would make it extremely difficult to concentrate and actually benefit from being in person,” Ackerman said.
For in-person classes that are discussion-based, there are also some concerns from instructors about how double masks may affect in-class conversation. According to Luzynski, being able to hear students in class can be difficult, and wearing two masks may further the challenge.
With about eight weeks left in the semester, it is unsure whether there will be a progression of the double-mask suggestion, depending on any additional information released by WVU Medicine.