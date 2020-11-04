As the nation awaits confirmed results, WVU students have expressed many concerns over the 2020 presidential election.
“I’m uneasy about the election results,” said Sydney Eddy, a junior mechanical and aerospace engineering student. “Election anxiety is high this election because a lot of things seem to be on the line for a lot of people.”
The tension between voters on each side is also alarming students.
“Unfortunately, this country has been separated into very polarized factions: red team and blue team,” Eddy said. “We have created a culture which makes voting similar to an athletic spectacle where a large portion of voters and non-voters alike are more concerned about the victory of their team rather than the real issues that affect real people.”
One student voiced concerns over the magnitude of the election as they feel it has been portrayed as the most important in their lifetime.
“I am scared what the state of our democracy is going to look like after all this is over and done, but I know patience is key and the results will soon be here,” said Shawn Jones, a freshman computer science student.
Students are also fearful of the reaction to the results. Cities have been responding to talks of unrest following the announcement of the next president, bringing anxiety up even more for those seeing stores boarded up and preparing for the worst.
“No matter the outcome of the election, people will be calling the election fraudulent and will refuse to believe in the results,” Jones said. “There are a lot of stubborn people on both sides in this country, and I don’t envision either side playing it cool after the results are official.”
Groups and individuals have posted on social media discussing the possible actions they may take depending on the outcome, adding to the stress.
“I am concerned about the online posts I’ve been seeing about West Virginians forming posses to hunt people of color if Biden wins,” said Tavares Richards, a senior premedical biology and psychology student.
Students, like many, are feeling the weight of this election, all it stands for and everything it may lead to. However, the presidential election is not all there is to watch. Votes for the U.S. Congress as well as state officials were also on the ballot.
State and Congressional elections can be overshadowed by the presidential election, but many still worry about their outcome.
“The presidential election is important, but not as important to me as the Congress and state elections,” Richards said.