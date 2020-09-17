Students isolating in Arnold Hall and Apartments will now be counted as a single positive to manage Mon. County’s high rate of positive COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Gov. Justice announced that the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources created this proposal to ensure that counties with large institutions do not have skewed numbers.
“Our data shows that these cases that are congregated into this environment do not result in community spread and, therefore, we feel that these people should be considered as a single outbreak because they're within a congregate setting,” said Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith in a press release.
Smith said that all students who are isolating in a secure facility on campus would be counted as a single positive for the purpose of the color-coded County Alert Map system currently in place in the state.
“I think it's of note that it's Morgantown that is seeing the positive cases, meaning that we're not seeing positive COVID cases in the western part of our county and some of the more rural areas,” Smith said.
Officials are also recommending that students who test positive who live off campus utilize the University’s facility for isolation and quarantine.
“We're not going to go around and make students go into one of these secure dorms,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of both the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and West Virginia Community & Technical College System in a press release. “But, if an off-campus student feels comfortable moving into one of these on-campus facilities, we would like to be able to provide that opportunity for them.”