Despite the obstacles that come with convincing lawmakers to support research on state banks in West Virginia, a group of WVU graduate students continue to persevere.
“We’re just not letting the negativity get to us,” said Shelby Johnson, a WVU graduate student and team member. “We’re still emailing and calling lawmakers.”
The students submitted a State Bank Study Resolution, which is a request for funding to study the potential impact of implementing state banks in West Virginia. The students are requesting up to $50,000 to conduct their research over the summer.
Johnson said Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, is sponsoring the resolution in the state Senate.
“We spoke with House members and senators about our resolution,” Johnson said. “He is really excited about it and trying to get it passed.”
The students have until March 7, the end of the legislative session, to get their resolution passed. Johnson said to get the resolution passed in this timeframe, they need to email and call lawmakers to get more support.
This is the students’ first time advocating for an issue in the legislature, which delayed the introduction of the resolution to the House and Senate.
“I don’t think it’s being accepted very widely there, unfortunately,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the resolution is generally perceived as a progressive and partisan issue. The students were only able to get support from Democratic legislators.
Despite the minimal acceptance of the resolution across Senate and House members, the students are still working on convincing lawmakers that the study is a good idea.
If the resolution does not pass this legislative session, the students can still introduce the resolution to an interim committee. The students plan on inviting West Virginia lawmakers to a roundtable discussion in April.
The students are also advocating for changes to medical marijuana laws that will allow access to flower and home-grown cannabis. Johnson said their goal is to convince lawmakers to expand access of medical cannabis to patients throughout the state.