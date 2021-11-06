With Thanksgiving approaching, some students are in need of housing over break. Luckily, WVU is offering students a place to stay in a limited number of residence halls.
Residence halls open to students over break include Bennett Tower, Brooke Tower, Braxton Tower, Stalnaker Hall and Oakland Hall East and West.
Students who live in these designated halls will be able to stay in their own dorm, but there will be a limited number of spaces available for students who live in halls that will not remain open over break.
Thanksgiving Break housing will be available to students starting Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and ending on Nov. 28 at noon at $25 per night.
Students who plan to stay on campus over break need to register in advance by Nov. 12.
Students also have the option to stay in their current residence hall for the WVU vs. Texas game on Nov. 20. Students who are only staying for the football game will only have access to the dorms from Nov. 19-21.
Students will not be charged if they’re only staying for the football game. Students are still asked to register in advance.
Students who live in any of the designated Thanksgiving Break halls can choose to stay in their own room when they register. Only students who have existing housing contracts in the 2021-2022 academic year are eligible for housing over break.
Students moving into a new room for the week should provide their own materials, such as linens and bathroom supplies. Red moving carts will be available to assist in the moving process, similarly to when they were used during move in day at the beginning of the semester.
Guests will not be permitted in the residence halls over break for safety reasons.
Although residence halls are staying open, dining halls will not be open. However, Mountie Bounty can still be used on campus and around Morgantown.
Mail service, package delivery and campus fitness centers will also not be in operation during the break.
Students should expect the same stipulations for housing over Christmas Break, according to Chris MacDonald, executive director of housing at WVU.
MacDonald said that the registration process for Christmas Break housing will begin after the registration period for Thanksgiving Break housing.