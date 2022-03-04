Hundreds of students gathered at the Mountainlair Green on Thursday for a vigil honoring the life of late West Virginia University student Marcus Errol Higgin.
Higgin was a senior multidisciplinary studies student in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences from New Castle, Delaware who died off campus earlier this week, according to WVU spokeswoman April Kaull.
Higgin, 22, was known as “Remington Buckzaplenti III'' or simply “Buckz” to many of those who knew him.
“It’s with a heavy heart that our beloved Marcus has passed away,” writes a Go Fund Me page created to raise funds for his family. “Marcus was a person with such a genuine heart and always had anyone of his friends back. A personality that lit up a room. He was the kindest individual who had so much potential to be whatever he wanted.”
Various family members and close friends of Higgin spoke at the vigil sharing memories and stories with the crowd. Speakers included Higgin’s parents and siblings.
Those who spoke described Higgin’s kindness, humor and larger than life personality.
Several speakers noted the large size of the crowd, pointing out the number of lives Higgin’s was able to touch.
Higgin’s mother Maxine Higgin who had traveled from Delaware that day also spoke about her son’s genuine character and big heart.
“He was the life of the party,” she said. “So I could just imagine if he had gotten a little bit more time, the impact that he would have made on this world.”
After an open mic period during which anyone who wanted to speak was able, participants in the vigil lit candles and released paper lanterns into the sky.
After Higgin’s death a Go Fund Me page titled, “Marcus Higgin Memorial” was created by Jul Diaz collecting donations for Higgin’s family. Over $23,000 had been raised.