Students anticipate returning to campus now that West Virginia University plans to fully reopen for the fall semester, but the transition may be easier for some students than others.
As guidelines are loosened on campus, Dr. Kevin Larkin, professor of clinical psychology at WVU, warns that students may experience “re-entry anxiety” when it comes to engaging in pre-pandemic activities.
Returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle, he said, may take some time for students.
“I think re-entry anxiety is a normal response to anxiety when you haven't done something in a while,” Dr. Larkin said. “It's something we all have to grapple with, but we all do so at different paces.”
Ava Shrewsbury, a WVU sophomore and political science major said she’s “eager for campus to reopen since everything was shut down” her freshman year.
“I am hoping that WVU prioritizes the social aspects of college as a way to compensate for the lack of social opportunities last year,” Shrewsbury said. “Being vaccinated, I have little hesitation on campus being open.”
Caroline Romero, a sophomore business major, said she’s “excited for everything to go back to normal."
Her brother, Kyle Romero who is a WVU senior, also anticipates returning to campus.
“I think WVU is taking good precautions for a normal semester,” Kyle Romero said. “I'm happy everything will be normal and I'm glad classes are returning to me in person.”
The University plans to bring back traditional events that were canceled during the pandemic, such as Welcome Week. If at least 70% of students verify their vaccination, WVU said it will hold a larger event like FallFest later in the academic year.
Students can expect a traditional football season as well. Milan Puskar stadium will open at 100% capacity for sporting events in the fall.
Student life is expected to return back to normalcy as the Student Rec Center and dining halls reopen at full capacity. Research and educational opportunities will return to a pre-pandemic style.
Larkin, recommends “diving into the cool pool” when it comes to re-entering a post pandemic world.
“Take it at your own pace,” Larkin said. “Some people like to dive right in, others like to take it slower.”