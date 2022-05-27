Due to a mechanical failure within the HVAC system, the facility is experiencing higher than normal temperatures indoors.
Repair work is underway and is a top priority, but some indoor areas may have to be closed at times if temperatures climb too high and become unsafe.
According to Andy Darling Director of Campus Recreation, staff has not had to close down or limit access to any parts of the Rec Center yet. Due to the rain and drop in temperatures this weekend, the indoor facility temperatures have not drastically increased.
If the temperature indoors reaches 90 degrees or higher, the facilities would need to be closed to the public to prevent any adverse health effects.
Darling said that areas higher in the building such as the track and upper workout center are more likely to experience a rise in temperature and would be closed first as opposed to the lower level facilities.
The new outdoor fitness court, basketball courts and sand volleyball courts are open and available near the Evansdale Residential Complex and will remain open regardless of the outside temperature.
Below are helpful links for navigating to Mylan Park and information about their facility in case the Rec Center does close for a short period of time.
About The Aquatic Center & Track Complex(Hours of Operations Included)