The Daily Athenaeum, West Virginia University’s independent student newspaper, received fifth place for best overall newspaper issue during the MediaFest22 National Conference in Washington D.C. on Sunday.
“I’m incredibly proud of our editorial staff and the great strides they’ve made this semester reporting on critical issues on and near campus,” said The DA’s editor-in-chief, Trenton Straight. “Not only is our work being recognized at a national level, but it’s also indicative of the need for student press freedom on college campuses nationwide.”
The newspaper was awarded the honor for the Sept. 28 edition of The DA, which featured stories about the Monongalia County Board of Education Pride flag ban and crime rates at WVU on the front page.
The honor was awarded by the Associated Collegiate Press in the category for a four-year college campus with enrollment more than 15,000 students.
More than 500 collegiate journalists and their advisers attended the conference, sponsored by ACP, College Media Association and the Society for Professional Journalists.