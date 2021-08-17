In an effort to handle the onslaught of textbook sales this semester, WVU Bookstores announced its Starbucks locations will be closed from Aug. 18-24.
“We are sorry for this inconvenience and look forward to re-opening all location Cafes on Aug. 25,” the University said in a statement on the current students website.
The Starbucks Cafés are located at the Downtown, Evansdale Crossing and Law School bookstores.
Aug. 25 also marks the last day students can refund books.
Students are required to use their MIX email address to create accounts on the WVU Barnes & Noble website.