There’s never a slow weekend in Morgantown and always something to do. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum has a few recommendations.
1. Red Eye Comedy Presents Comedian Reena Calm
Reena Calm made her comedy career in Chicago and is now a nationally touring headliner, according to the event page. This Friday, Calm is coming to the Morgantown Brewing Company, located at 1291 University Ave.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. To learn more or buy tickets, visit the AllEvents website for the event.
2. Classic Car Show
This Saturday, Morgantown Elks Lodge, located at 1138 Chestnut Ridge Rd., is hosting a classic car show from 1-6 p.m that is open to the public. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place for entries from participants who are 25 years and older. Food will also be provided along with a People’s Choice Award open for everyone to vote, according to the website.
Vehicle entry fee is $15 and pre-registration is appreciated. Car check-in is at 11:30 a.m., and all cars must be lined up by 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Morgantown Elks Lodge website.
3. The Dave Matthews Tribute Band at Tropics
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band has been performing sold out shows all over the world for almost 20 years, according to the event page. This Friday, the band is coming to Tropics Restaurant & Bar, located at 2500 Cranberry Square, from 7-11:30 p.m. Come down and enjoy some food, drinks and a well-sounded tribute to The Dave Matthews Band.
Entry fee is $10. To learn more, visit the Tropics website or the AllEvents website for information about the event.