West Virginia University students aren’t the only ones with some past-due assignments.
David Alvarez, a current member and the former chairman of the WVU Board of Governors, has failed to file legally-required financial disclosure statements for the last two years.
BOG members Dr. Patrice Harris and Benjamin Statler also failed to file on-time for the 2020 calendar year.
The West Virginia Ethics Act requires financial disclosure statements from public officials every year that document employment, investments and other sources of income.
These statements are required for a variety of state officials including all members of state boards, commissions and agencies who are appointed by the Governor.
State law requires these documents to be submitted to the Ethics Commission by Feb. 1 for the previous calendar year.
After the Daily Athenaeum contacted the University about the missing forms in August, Harris and Statler submitted their 2020 disclosures to the State Ethics Commission, over half a year after the deadline.
As of publication, Alvarez has not submitted financial disclosure statements for calendar years 2020 or 2019. During this period, he served two years as chair of the Board of Governors, from July 2019 to June 2021.
The Ethics Act holds that: “no public official may take the oath of office or enter or continue upon his or her duties or receive compensation from public funds unless he or she has filed a financial disclosure statement with the state Ethics Commission.”
BOG members are not paid but are reimbursed for expenses incurred while performing their duties.
In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, WVU said there were no reimbursements requested by any of the three BOG members during the time periods where they had not filed financial disclosure statements with the state.
Further, the law states that: “Any person who knowingly fails or refuses to file a financial statement…is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not less than $100 nor more than $1,000.”
University spokesperson April Kaull said WVU is not involved in the reporting process as the State Ethics Commission mails disclosure forms directly to the BOG members.
“But we checked with Dr. Harris, Mr. Alvarez and Mr. Statler as a courtesy regarding the filings you asked about,” Kaull said in an email last month. “Dr. Harris and Mr. Statler indicated they thought they had filed the appropriate paperwork but were confused [about] the deadline language.”
She added that Statler was experiencing some technical issues and said Alvarez “is working to submit information.”
Alvarez is president of Energy Transportation LLC in Bridgeport and was first appointed to the WVU Board of Governors in 2012 by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin. His current term will expire in 2022.
Statler, CEO of Gulf Coast Capital, was also initially appointed by Gov. Tomblin in December 2016, and his term is set to expire in 2023.
Harris, the first African-American women president of the American Medical Association and a three-time graduate of West Virginia University, was appointed to the BOG by Gov. Jim Justice this past summer.
Gov. Justice recently appointed former advisor Bray Cary, former Lottery Commissioner Alan Larrick and attorney Rick Pill to the WVU BOG.