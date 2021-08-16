A year and a half after a boulder fell onto Monongahela Boulevard, struck a vehicle and a PRT car, and sent three people to the hospital, the West Virginia University Board of Governors has settled a pair of lawsuits from those injured.
The settlements were finalized earlier this month in Monongalia County Circuit Court for an undisclosed amount.
Kala Sowers of Colombo Law, counsel for the plaintiffs, did not respond to a request for comment.
April Kaull, University spokesperson said, "“We don’t have any comment to add at this time.” Outside counsel for the WVU BOG from Jackson Kelly declined to comment as well.
Susan Cramer, a resident of Morgantown, was traveling in her car when the large boulder struck her vehicle, and, according to her complaint, she suffered 11 serious and permanent injuries with over $400,000 in medical bills.
She filed suit last August claiming that the BOG was “aware of the problem of falling rocks from the WVU property for decades.” In a response filed earlier this year, outside counsel for the BOG denied this claim and requested both cases be dismissed.
Referenced in the suits was a Jan. 25, 1983, Daily Athenaeum front page with a photo of a boulder on Monongahela Boulevard with the headline “Rock-n-Roll?”
Chloe Bolin, a WVU animal and nutritional science student, filed the other suit. She was riding in a PRT car when the boulder collided with it.
Her initial suit claimed she sustained six serious or permanent injuries and had over $100,000 in medical bills.
Both lawsuits sought compensatory damages for “pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, past and future medical and life care expenses, attorney’s fees and other such damages,” as well as other relief.
A third lawsuit was filed Feb. 2021 by another second student who was inside the PRT car, Maceon Wheeler. The engineering student made similar claims to the first two lawsuits and the case is currently pending.
Last year, the WVU BOG paid for a $2.9 hillside stabilization project on the slope with the WV Division of Highways. They finished construction in Sept. 2020.
The project involved stabilizing a large sandstone bed and building a fence along the base of the hill to catch falling rocks before they reach the roadway.
The lane next to the hillside remains closed as WVU and DOH work to fully-reopen the roadway.
This is a developing story and will be updated
Amani Jackson contributed reporting.