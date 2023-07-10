West Virginia University administration announced which academic programs will be under review for changes or discontinuation during their Campus Conversation Monday.
This process is part of the University’s academic transformation and is in lieu of the current $45 million budget deficit.
Associate Provost for Budget, Facilities and Strategic Initiatives Mark Gavin said that the process for reviewing programs would identify inefficiencies, need for reductions and possible restructuring of academic units.
Programs were selected for review by the Provost Office using data collected with the rpk GROUP, a higher education consulting firm.
The process, according to Gavin, involved looking at enrollment trends, including increases and declines, each program’s contribution to student credit hours, the number of full-time faculty, student to faculty ratios and net tuition revenue, total unrestricted expenses and net financial position and trends from 2020-2022.
He said a program may have been put up for review if, for example, it was operating at a deficit, a surplus or seeing a loss of enrollment.
Katie Hagan of the rpk GROUP provided several examples, showing each program’s enrollment and other trends. Those data tables have been made publicly available.
The University also examined which programs contribute to the University’s R1 research status, as Gavin said it remains a goal that it is maintained. He said doctoral programs and associated non-terminal master’s programs with annual external research expenditures of $1 million or more are exempt from the review process.
He said whether or not a program is a State Priority Program as part of the University’s Land-Grant mission, meaning it serves important industry sectors, also factored into whether or not a program was considered for review.
A program is exempt from review if it is a non-terminal master’s programs associated with a doctoral program that is not being reviewed, if it is a new program with three or fewer years of enrollment data or if it is a pathway or completion program.
Gavin also said that programs at Potomac State, WVU Tech and WVU Extension are also not expected to be reviewed until spring 2024.
Gavin said that, although most faculty associated with these programs are expected to remain in their positions, the reviews are needed to open up “conversations” about program and resource efficiency.
Earlier Monday morning, letters were sent to the unit leaders and deans informing them of programs that will be considered for review.
Those unique letters may be found on the provost website and are linked to each department’s name on the list.
Programs that undergo formal review are required to complete one Review Self-Study Form, which covers all programs in the unit identified for review. Deans and unit leaders are meant to ask for input and feedback from unit faculty and staff while the review is completed.
Gavin said programs that are not considered for review are still expected to examine themselves for inefficiencies and enrollment challenges.
WVU officials announced in March that they are expecting a student enrollment drop in the next five years.
Programs which are under review could face a number of outcomes, including continuation, continuation with specific actions, continuation at a reduced level of activity, a development of a "cooperative program" to address the program's state or discontinuance and/or personnel reductions.
Self-Study reports are due on Aug. 1, and recommendations will be delivered to each department as a result on Aug. 11. Departments may appeal these recommendations from Aug. 21 through Sept. 5, and the Board of Governors will vote on the final versions of these recommendations on Sept. 15.
All Reduction in Force, contract non-renewal and discontinuation letters are expected to be sent to individual faculty and staff the week of Oct. 16.
Gavin said students whose programs become discontinued will be “taught-out” if they choose, but some programs’ discontinuation could take place as early as fall 2024.
“This is a difficult ... process. This involves people’s lives, it involves the notion that we are engaged in making some very difficult decisions and people will be affected by those,” President E. Gordon Gee said.
Gee said that, although the transformation is happening quickly, “speed” is a necessary component of the process. In fact, the initial transformation timeline was announced less than three months ago.
He said that, although academic programs, alone, were identified in the presentation, all programs at the University are being assessed during the transformation process.
Overall, the University identified nearly half of its units and programs for review, with nearly a third of students and almost half of faculty being associated with those programs.
The programs listed for formal review are as follows:
Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources:
BSCE Civil Engineering
- BSBSE Biometric Systems Engineering
- BSCPE Computer Engineering
- BSCS Computer Science
- BS Cybersecurity
- BSEE Electrical Engineering
- BSMINE Mining Engineering
- PhD Engineering: Mining Engineering
- BSPNGE Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
- PhD Engineering: Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
College of Applied Human Sciences:
BA Elementary Education
- MA Higher Education Administration
- MA Literacy Education
- MA Multi-categorical Special Education
- PhD Higher Education
- EDD Higher Education Administration
College of Creative Arts:
BA Art History
- BA Technical Art History
- BFA Art Education
- MA Art Education
- BA Music
- BA Music Business and Industry
- BM Music Composition
- BM Music Education
- BM Music Performance: Jazz and Commercial Music
- BM Music Performance
- BM Music Therapy
- MA Music Business and Industry
- MM Collaborative Piano
- MM Composition
- MM Conducting
- MM Jazz Pedagogy
- MM Music Education
- MM Performance
- DMA Collaborative Piano
- DMA Composition
- DMA Conducting
- DMA Performance
- BA Dance
- BFA Acting
- BFA Musical Theatre
- BFA Theatre
- BFA Theatre Design and Technology
- BFA Puppetry
- MFA Acting
- MFA Costume Design and Technology
- MFA Lighting Design and Technology
- MFA Scenic Design and Technology
- MFA Technical Direction
College of Law:
JD Law
Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design:
BS Design Studies
BS Environmental and Community Planning
BS Fashion Design and Merchandising
BS Interior Architecture
BSLA Landscape Architecture
MLA Landscape Architecture
PhD Human and Community Development
- BSF Forest Resource Management
- BSR Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Resources
- BS Wildlife and Fisheries Resources
- BSF Wood Science and Technology
- BS Environmental, Soil and Water Science
- BS Environmental Microbiology
- BS Horticulture
- BS Sustainable Food and Farming
- BS Agribusiness Management
- BS Energy Land Management
- BS Environmental and Energy Resources Management
- BS Environmental and Natural Resource Economics
- MS Energy Environments
- PhD Natural Resource Economics
Eberly College of Arts and Sciences:
BA Women's and Gender Studies
- BA/BS Chemistry
- BA Communication Studies
- MA Communication Studies (online)
- MA Communication Studies
- PhD Communication Studies
- BA English
- BA English Secondary Education
- MFA Creative Writing
- MA Professional Writing and Editing
- PhD English
- BA/BS Mathematics
- PhD Mathematics
- BA Philosophy
- MSL Legal Studies
- MPA Public Administration
- BA Chinese Studies
- BA French
- BA German Studies
- BA Russian Studies
- BA Spanish
- MA Linguistics
- MA Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages
HSC School of Medicine:
BS Communication Sciences and Disorders
BS Exercise Physiology
BS Health Informatics / Information Management
BS Human Performance and Health
MS Athletic Training
MOT Occupational Therapy
MS Speech Language Pathology
PhD Exercise Physiology
AUD Audiology
DPT Physical Therapy
HSC School of Pharmacy:
PHARMD Pharamacy
HSC School of Public Health:
BS Public Health
- MHA Health Administration
John Chambers College of Business and Economics
BSBAD Management
- MS Human Resources Management
- PhD Business Administration: Management