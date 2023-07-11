While West Virginia University officials blamed state education trends for its drop in student retention and $45 million budget deficit, a budget policy expert pointed to a lack of state support for education during a faculty senate meeting Monday.
Now, as the University looks to improve its student recruitment and retention strategies, some faculty ask how WVU could still look desirable during a financial crisis where nearly half of its programs are under review for potential cuts or discontinuation.
“How [can we] advocate for the University when folks are, parents, families, students themselves are sort of asking us, ‘Why am I coming to WVU? What’s going on here?’ Especially with the narrative being predominantly negative,” Dan Totzkay, assistant professor of communication studies, said during the meeting Monday.
President E. Gordon Gee said that, moving forward in the University’s academic transformation, he has three goals: being “student-centered,” reconfirming the University as a land grant institution by “community building” and creating jobs, and distinguishing WVU from other schools by making it “clearly focused” in the subjects it “does well.”
Gee sent a letter outlining similar ideas to WVU faculty, staff and students Tuesday morning. In the letter, he addresses the declining student population and writes that the University’s academic transformation is the way to combat this.
“The data we gleaned through the Academic Program Portfolio Review and Realignment process positions us for meaningful discussions,” Gee said in the letter. “It clearly shows what we are doing well. It also shows where we have room for improvement, for growth and for change.”
“This data also has reinforced my belief that West Virginia University is moving toward an even better, brighter future. I do not diminish the challenges and the loss that comes with transformation. Each of you helped to build our University into one of America’s great institutions, as Lincoln and Morrill had envisioned. However, as your president, I must also keep us focused on the future.”
Gee said that he expects the University to see increased retention, higher graduation rates and more industry partnerships in the next five to 10 years. He also expects the University to maintain its R1 research status and become more competitive as an institution.
However, the University announced during a Campus Conversation Monday that, in addition to a Reduction in Force and budget cuts, nearly a third of current WVU students are enrolled in programs that are under review.
In fact, the most recent reduction in WVU employees includes approximately 130 positions, according to data provided by Executive Director of Communications April Kaull.
During the June Board of Governors meeting, WVU officials reported that there is an estimated $10 million in reduced expenses in the upcoming FY 2024 budget, $7 million of which is accounted for through the ongoing reduction in employees.
In early April, faculty were told that the University is preparing to operate as a smaller institution, and enrollment is expected to decrease by about 1,000 in the next year.
By 2028, WVU is expected to cut its enrollment by nearly 3,000 students.
Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management George Zimmerman said during Monday’s faculty senate meeting that the state’s college-going rate for West Virginia public high school graduates has dropped in recent years and is currently less than half.
Kelly Allen, executive director for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, was invited by a faculty member to speak during the meeting. She said that a major impact on the University’s budget was a lack of support and funding for higher education from state lawmakers.
This means tuition and associated costs must rise, scholarships like the Promise Scholarship are becoming less valuable in comparison and enrollment decreases will come as a result of education becoming less affordable.
Zimmerman outlined new strategies the University is taking to increase recruitment and affordability. For example, the WVU Pledge Scholarship that was announced for the Fall 2023 semester will cover tuition, fees, housing and a meal plan for state residents receiving the Promise Scholarship with an estimated family contribution of zero.
Lindsey Rinehart, field education director and clinical instructor for the Eberly College’s School of Social Work, asked administrators when colleges will receive more funding for recruitment as budgets are being cut campus-wide.
Zimmerman replied saying that colleges need to “think outside the box” with their recruitment in forming partnerships with college recruitment teams and banding their resources together.
The University will be holding two additional “Data Drop In” support meetings this month in lieu of the program review process on July 13 from 3-5 p.m. and July 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Self-Study reports from deans and unit leaders will be due on Aug. 1, and recommendations will be given as a result on Aug. 11. Departments may file an appeal between Aug. 21 through Sept. 5, and the Board of Governors will make a vote on Sept. 15.
All Reduction in Force, contract non-renewal and discontinuation letters will be sent on the week of Oct. 16.