The four finalists to be next year’s Mountaineer Mascot will participate in a cheer-off during the men’s basketball game against Texas at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
During the cheer-off at the WVU Coliseum, the remaining four contenders will be assessed on their performances, crowd interactions and leading traditional game cheers, according to a press release.
The four finalists are Logan Moore, a graduate journalism student from Virginia; Aidan Priest, a sophomore finance and accounting major from New York; Mary G. Roush, a freshman advertising and public relations major from West Virginia; and Gunnar Webb, a junior political science major from West Virginia.
In order to get this far in the selection process, the finalists were selected by a committee of faculty, staff and students based on an essay and interview, according to the press release.
The winning Mountaineer Mascot will be announced at the men’s basketball game against TCU on March 5 at 2 p.m.
Logan Moore, from Winchester, Virginia, is a graduate student majoring in journalism. He serves as a member of the Sports Leadership and Development Association and a member of the executive board and media team for the Mountaineer Maniacs. Moore is also a proud Eagle Scout and serves as a communications graduate assistant with the WVU Teaching and Learning Commons.
Aidan Priest, a member of the Honors College from Baldwinsville, New York, is a sophomore double-majoring in finance and accounting. He serves as a tour guide and vice president of the Mountaineer guides for the WVU Visitors Center and vice president of alumni relations for Delta Sigma Pi. Priest is also a member of the men’s club volleyball team and volunteers his time at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
Mary G. Roush, from Mason, is a freshman advertising and public relations major minoring in sports communication. She is a member of the Mountaineer Maniacs, Public Relations Student Society of America and former member of the Hugh O'Brian Leadership program. Roush is a recipient of the PROMISE Scholarship and serves as an intern with WVU Athletics Video.
Gunnar Webb, from Bridgeport, is a junior political science major minoring in philosophy and economics. He is a two-year member of the executive board of the Mountaineer Maniacs, recipient of the PROMISE Scholarship and has been inducted as a Knight of the Golden Horseshoe Society. Webb volunteers his time to the United Way in Harrison County and the Clarksburg Mission.