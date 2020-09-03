Three WVU students may face expulsion or suspension after being found to have a history of COVID-19-related violations.
Disciplinary action against these students will be determined in a scheduled student conduct meeting.
In addition to these 3 students, 47 are now on probation. Twenty others may be put on probation if found responsible for charges currently being processed through Student Conduct.
“So far, we have also been able to identify at least 17 more individuals from recent social media posts and tips,” said Carrie Showalter, executive director of the Office of Student Conduct, in an article from WVUToday.
“These individuals, and others identified as we continue our review, may face sanctions if found responsible," Showalter said. "We want to thank those who are sharing tips to our Office and we encourage people to continue to report potential violations.”