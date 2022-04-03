All’s wool that ends wool.
93 sheep and a donkey named Broccoli briefly escaped from the WVU Organic Research Farm in Morgantown this past month due to a broken lock on a pasture gate, a University spokesperson said.
“Our farm personnel were notified that they were spotted along Mileground Road near the Bicentennial house, and they were returned to their pastures within an hour,” said Lindsay Willey, director of marketing and communications for the Davis College of Agriculture.
The following afternoon on March 16, WVU Police Department officers arrived on scene to investigate the escape. The gate appeared to be forced open, which made animal farm staff suspect that they may have been freed intentionally, according to the incident report.
The gate was not intentionally tampered with but actually pushed open by the animals, allowing them to wander country roads freely, Willey said.
All the animals are now safe and accounted for and farm personnel have installed a new lock on the gate.
Willey said that animal escape from the farm is rare, but it has occurred in the past.
The 93 sheep are collectively called the Organic Farm Ewe Flock and the animals on the farm are used for various research and educational purposes.
The Organic Research Farm consists of 240 acres of certified organic farmland which went organic in 1998. The farm raises a number of crops, poultry, and lambs and is among “largest certified organic research farms dedicated to teaching, research and outreach,” according to its website.
Current research underway at the farm includes long-term organic farming research, brown marmorated stink bugs habitat use, control of creeping thistle and the health of organic sheep.
The Davis College’s 13 farms and forests across the state serve the student body as a living classroom as students get to learn and conduct research in an operational farm.
The Davis College is WVU’s oldest academic unit, formed in 1867.